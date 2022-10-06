TeamSnap Welcomes Gennady Nurik as Senior Vice President of Engineering

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports, today announced that Gennady Nurik has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Nurik will lead the development initiatives of the company's technology teams, overseeing growth strategy, product innovation and execution.

Gennady Nurik joins TeamSnap as Senior Vice President of Engineering (PRNewswire)

Nurik brings more than 20 years of experience in engineering and technology, with a focus on scaling teams and digital platforms and products and developing innovative software to solve problems for customers. Most recently, Nurik served as Vice President of Engineering at Oracle CX, where he led multiple product development teams responsible for product integration and innovation. Prior to its successful acquisition by Oracle, Nurik was Senior Director, Engineering at AddThis, where he led development of AddThis Publisher Tools and Insights products operating on the order of billions of requests per day. He was also the lead architect for Parature, a customer service SaaS company which was acquired by Microsoft.

"Gennady is a proven innovator and tech visionary who has a track record of growing engineering teams and delivering industry-leading products that help businesses scale," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "His mix of expertise on SaaS, mobile, payments, and advertising technologies make him the perfect leader for this role, and we know he will bring us much support as we continue to evolve and expand our services and offerings."

Nurik will report directly to Frintzilas and will play a key role in leading the expansion of the company's product offerings for athletes, their families and sports organizations of all sizes across mobile, video, and more. He will spearhead the modernization and innovation efforts across the platform and oversee the buildout of cutting-edge new offerings to more deeply engage TeamSnap's existing community and reach new audiences.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining TeamSnap, a thriving sports tech platform that offers industry leading products loved by youth athletes and their families across North America," said Nurik. "TeamSnap is already leveraging B2C web & mobile apps, B2B SaaS, adtech and fintech elements to make a huge impact on amateur athletics -- and we're so far just scratching the surface of what's possible."

Nurik is also a contributor on a patent for distributed storage and processing of hierarchical data structures. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Cornell University.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website , and follow the company on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

