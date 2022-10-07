Aon Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce third quarter 2022 results on Friday, October 28th, 2022 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, October 28th, 2022. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.

