VTech® Expands Baby Line with Introduction of 7-in-1 Senses & Stages Developmental Gym™

Newborn-to-Toddler Playgym Offers Seven Unique Stages of Play

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today VTech® announced the availability of the new 7-in-1 Senses & Stages Developmental Gym™. Part of the expanding, award-winning baby line, this newborn-to-toddler gym helps build minds and muscles through more than 20 developmental skills and activities.

"The 7-in-1 Senses and Stages Developmental Gym™ is a game changer in terms of value for parents who want to get products that are a great fit for their child over multiple stages of development," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We know that parents will appreciate that this playgym grows with their child and helps them reach key developmental milestones."

The 7-in-1 Senses & Stages Developmental Gym offers seven unique stages of play that grow with a child from infancy through their toddler years to help them develop physically, cognitively and emotionally. Infants will love lying and gazing overhead on the mat before moving on to tummy time. As kids grow, the mat's sides can be folded up to create a soft, enclosed play space. A removable xylophone is also included for take-along play. Additionally, parents can follow the included developmental guide that explains how to use the different play zones to support baby's growth at every age and stage.

The 7-in-1 Senses & Stages Developmental Gym is available now at retailers nationwide.

7-in-1 Senses & Stages Developmental Gym™: Make every day a gym day with the 7-in-1 Senses & Stages Developmental Gym™. We've got your little one covered from tummy time to ball-pit play with activities to help build their muscles, minds, and senses. Built-in features are designed to nurture each developmental stage from birth to toddler, and the included guide explains just how to use each play zone and accessory to support your baby's growth. Encourage little ones to explore the sights, sounds and textures of the mat, musical xylophone, and sensory toys. Create a soft, enclosed play space by folding up the sides of the mat. Add 20 balls to create a playful ball pit! When it's time to clean up, store all the balls in the cute sloth bag. This newborn-to-toddler gym includes a fabric mat, overhead arches, a removable xylophone with stand, a tummy-time pillow, six sensory toys, six links, four image cards, 20 balls, a storage bag and a developmental guide. Mat and pillow are machine washable. (Ages birth +; MSRP $79.99)

Additional items in the VTech Baby product line include:

VTech® Kick & Score Playgym™: Kick up those little tootsies and get active with the Kick & Score Playgym™! Watch your baby achieve motor-skill milestones with a multi-stage play mat and accessories. Start with floor time, kicking at the ball and batting at the giraffe mobile with dangling shapes. Ready for tummy time? Enjoy the colorful characters and the dumbbell rattle, twist-and-click kettle ball, color cards and more while helping your little one strengthens core muscles. Engage kids during seated play with the interactive learning panel that teaches colors, shapes and animals and reinforces language skills. Take the detachable panel along for on-the-go play and exploration. Remove the plush soccer ball and give your toddler an extra goal-scoring challenge. Take a free kick and score! Going to the gym has never been so easy. Available at retailers nationwide. (Ages birth +; MSRP $54.99)

VTech® 3-in-1 Starry Skies Sheep Soother™: Find sleep without counting sheep with the 3-in-1 Starry Skies Sheep Soother™. With three ways to use, this soother includes a projector, glow light and nursery rhyme mode. Soothing lights and sounds set the stage for peaceful rest. Three discs easily attach to the projector to provide a soothing, glowing night-light or two patterns of light effects—and the discs store inside the plush when not in use. Nature sounds, lullabies and melodies create a calming soundscape. Use the volume and timer settings on the projector to choose the volume and how long music, sounds and lights play. Your baby's cries activate the soother to turn on again, helping them learn to self-soothe. When your little one awakens, switch modes to play five nursery rhymes. Hearing rhyming tales encourages language development in little listeners. When your child is old enough, remove the electronic module to create a cuddly, plush pal. Sleep is sweet with this soothing sheep! Available exclusively at Walmart. (Ages birth +; MSRP $31.99)

VTech® Turn & Learn Ferris Wheel™: Little ones can take a spin on the Turn & Learn Ferris Wheel™—no tickets required! Your baby will explore animals, numbers and objects while listening to playful sounds and four sing-along songs. Press the yellow lion, black-and-white zebra and blue elephant buttons to hear the animals introduce themselves, numbers and objects using their own unique voices. See your child light up as they spin the brightly colored wheel around. Each spin plays sounds and songs with three flashing stars to capture their interest. With a suction cup to attach to a highchair tray or smooth surface, the Ferris wheel will stay put so you don't have to keep picking it up off the floor. Keep wiggly kids entertained! Round and round, up and down, we're riding on the Ferris wheel. Available at retailers nationwide. (Ages 6+ months; MSRP $15.99)

VTech® Animal Rhymes Music Book™: Only at Walmart! The Animal Rhymes Music Book™ has so many twists, turns and slides that little ones will have a hard time putting it down! Easy-to-turn pages are beautifully illustrated with cute, colorful animals and include interactive play features that kids can move to keep them engaged and entertained. Each page plays a familiar nursery rhyme set to music so everyone can sing along. The flashing star twinkles along with the sounds. Encourage your child to press the colorful instrument buttons to add guitar, triangle, piano, drum, and saxophone sounds to the music. The buttons also introduce new vocabulary with the instrument's name and the color of the button. Extend playtime by choosing between two modes for playful nursery rhymes or cheerful musical responses. Available exclusively at Walmart. (Ages 3+ months; MSRP $14.99)

For more information, visit https://www.vtechkids.com/baby.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen its position as a learning authority, VTech develops products with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

