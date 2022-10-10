ACTX Offers Farmers a Way to Grow High-Nutrient, Clean, Sustainable Fruits and Vegetables Year-Round

About 3-pounds of toxic chemicals are sprayed on your food, per person, every year due to a farming system that's in crisis

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods – the company's unique Controlled Environment Farms, can help provide new income streams for farmers, along with a host of other significant benefits.

According to Regenerate America, farmers are in crisis. Each year, farmer debt increases by 4%, and farmers are consistently among the highest suicide rate profession in the U.S.

With costs at record highs, extreme weather events occurring more frequently, and consolidation among large agribusinesses, farmers' livelihoods are being threatened.

Additionally, degraded soils are exacerbating these issues. Heavily degraded and rapidly eroding soils are causing increased susceptibility to crop failure. Depleted soils also lead to nutrient deficient food, and increased use of chemicals and pesticides.

3 pounds of toxic chemicals are sprayed on our food, per person, every year in the U.S. Many fruits and vegetables contain 90% fewer nutrients than at the start of this century.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX, said this crisis must be addressed.

"Our food system is in peril and we can no longer keep going on as if everything is fine," he said. "It's time for farmers to look to new ways of growing crops that don't depend on soil, and don't require chemicals or pesticides."

GrowPods are hydroponic controlled environment farms that can grow about an acre of food with about a third of the water used in traditional farming. With state-of-the-art automation, GrowPods provide farmers, businesses, organizations, and individuals the ability to grow ultra-clean food that is even better than organic.

Fast Company reported that controlled environment farms are "100 times more productive than traditional agriculture."

JobsOhio said, "Controlled environment agriculture (CEA) is reshaping how we think about farming. CEA uses advanced horticultural and engineering techniques to optimize crop production, quality, and efficiency. Its approach is transforming agriculture, growing plants and produce indoors in places where traditional farming may experience challenges."

Heldoorn summarized: "Our nation's farmers need new tools and techniques to survive," he said. "GrowPods offer a pathway forward to a more sustainable future."

