GovTEAMS Has Teamed Up with MURAL and LUMA Workplace

Australian Government employees and guests can now securely access MURAL and LUMA Workplace to enhance their collaboration within GovTEAMS OFFICIAL

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , a collaborative intelligence company, has teamed up with GovTEAMS , the Australian Government's digital collaboration platform, to give federal and state government employees access to the MURAL Collaborative Intelligence System™ .

MURAL Logo (PRNewswire)

GovTEAMS is a comprehensive digital collaboration service built for the Australian Public Service (APS) to provide secure communication and collaboration between departments and with external parties. It's powered by Microsoft 365 and currently has over 40K active members. GovTEAMS includes Microsoft Teams for team collaboration, video conferencing, and instant messaging; SharePoint to store, organize, share, and access information; as well as additional Microsoft 365 apps.

The MURAL Collaborative Intelligence System in GovTEAMS offers government agencies a secure collaboration space where everyone can work together in real-time or asynchronously, as well as access to an ever-growing toolkit of workflows and guided methods to enhance effective ideation, alignment, team building, and innovation. MURAL digital whiteboards can be shared by sending links in Microsoft Teams chat messages, channel posts, or email.

In addition to a powerful collaboration space, Australian Government employees have access to human-centered design training in LUMA Workplace , which is provided by the LUMA Institute, a MURAL affiliate. LUMA Workplace is an on-demand platform offering resources, classes, and videos to learn and apply guided methods to uncover new opportunities, understand business problems, and brainstorm creative solutions.

GovTEAMS security assessed both the MURAL platform and LUMA Workplace, which were deemed OFFICIAL: Sensitive, and are subscribed to MURAL's Enterprise plan. This news comes on the heels of MURAL achieving "In Process" designation last week for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) through sponsorship by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs. Together, GovTEAMS and FedRAMP signal that the MURAL Collaborative Intelligence System has the security and enterprise-grade capabilities to be trusted at the highest level.

Until June 30, 2023, GovTEAMS is offering a free trial of the MURAL Collaborative Intelligence System and LUMA Workplace. Following the free trial, GovTEAMS users will have the option to purchase an ongoing license to the MURAL platform and LUMA Workplace in GovTEAMS. For more information, visit https://www.govteams.gov.au/mural .

ABOUT MURAL



MURAL is a collaborative intelligence company. We connect teams to unlock their potential, increasing the innovation capacity of the enterprise. MURAL creates a culture of effective collaboration — where everyone is connected, contributing, and empowered to deliver business-driving outcomes. Try MURAL for free www.mural.co .

MURAL is a registered trademark of Tactivos, Inc.

LUMA Workplace provided by LUMA Institute, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tactivos, Inc.

SOURCE MURAL