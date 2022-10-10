Penske Truck Leasing Receives Reaccreditation from the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence

READING, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing, a leading provider of fleet maintenance services, has been reaccredited by the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), following a rigorous review process with industry education partner, the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC), ensuring the company continues to meet or exceed the highest quality and performance standards for continuing service education. Penske is one of 45 organizations or institutions in the United States with an ASE accredited training program.

Penske was first accredited in 2008 with its flagship Technician Certification Program. This program was designed to enhance the skills of Penske's vehicle maintenance technicians and customer service representatives. Since the initial accreditation, Penske has evolved its focus through the implementation of skill-gap assessments and needs-based training to meet specific business and critical job skill needs to ensure compliance and proficiency. The transportation company continually challenges itself to provide training content that delivers a modern learning experience – by virtual, in-person and mixed-reality training – and strives to advance the program by applying ASE accreditation standards within its entire technician training ecosystem.

"Our maintenance and technical training program is constantly being refined and expanded – it is centered on an assessment of business and technical needs specific to Penske," said Holly Gerke, vice president of maintenance training and technical development for Penske Truck Leasing. "Achieving ASE reaccreditation is a continuum of our pursuit of excellence and an affirmation of our training program."

The ASE accreditation program sets standards in which organizations and institution can continuously improve the quality of their performance standards and training program infrastructure and offerings.

"Penske met the ASE identified elements of organization, structure, and method which contribute significantly to the development of high quality continuing automotive service education," said Matt Shepanek, vice president of credential testing programs for ASE. "Penske goes above and beyond the critical requirements to become reaccredited as an ASE provider of continuing automotive service education."

The ASE accreditation program is based on a five-year cycle.

