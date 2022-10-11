Hennessey Proudly Welcomes the Luxury Collection

Hennessey Special Vehicles opens an authorized retailer in Walnut Creek, California

Hennessey Walnut Creek offers specialized sales and unequalled service for Venom F5 Coupe and Roadster buyers and owners

The Luxury Collection, in the East Bay region of San Francisco , now offers six of the world's premier automotive luxury and performance brands

East Bay's largest ultra-luxury franchised dealership draws premium clientele from San Francisco , Silicon Valley, Napa and the Monterey Peninsula

SEALY, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is proud to announce its partnership with the Luxury Collection and the opening of 'Hennessey Walnut Creek' in the East Bay region of San Francisco, California.

Hennessey Walnut Creek, California (PRNewswire)

San Francisco is a vibrant hub for acclaimed car collectors. The addition of a Hennessey authorized retailer in this area of the United States will complement the company's Texas headquarters and provide even more convenience to Hennessey's customers.

Hennessey Walnut Creek will offer customers the acclaimed American-made hypercar, the Hennessey Venom F5. Engineered to exceed 300 mph and boasting 1,817 bhp from its 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged 'Fury' V8 engine the Venom F5 is unique, exclusive, and devastatingly fast. Armed with the world's most powerful production car engine, plus a carbon-fiber chassis and body that delivers a dry weight under 3,000 pounds, the Venom F5 can sprint from 0-200 kph (0-124 mph) in just 4.7 seconds.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: "Walnut Creek is the perfect setting for our newest retailer. The Luxury Collection is a beautiful dealership with an upscale downtown location. Their team is professional and well-versed working with prestigious brands. We are honored to align with a retailer that shares our family ideals, excitement, and passion for high performance vehicles."

Customers in the San Francisco Bay Area interested in owning a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster should contact Kelsey Leegwater at (925)270-9965 or visit TheLuxuryCollectionWC.com.

About the Luxury Collection

The Luxury Collection, in Walnut Creek, California, is East Bay's largest ultra-luxury franchised dealership. Founded in 2014, the dealer is a proud part of the Price Simms Automotive group with six modern luxury new car franchises showcasing Aston Martin, Bentley, Hennessey, Lamborghini, Maserati, and McLaren. The Luxury Collection is celebrated for listening to its guests, genuinely understanding their wants and needs, and delivering an excellent sales and service experience they can recommend to their friends, family, and community.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. Boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.' HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

