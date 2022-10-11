Lyfebulb Expands its Transplant Expertise with Two Key Appointments

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfebulb, a digital healthcare platform that bridges patients with industry to support user-driven innovation, education and connectivity, has nominated Kevin Kovaleski to its Board of Directors while Dr. Mark Hardy, MD, Auchincloss Professor of Surgery at Columbia University joins the company as its Chairman of Transplant Education.

Mr. Kovaleski brings 25 years of pharmaceutical experience specializing in understanding the unmet needs of rare-disease patients. He most recently served as VP and Head of Global Commercial Development for the Transplant Medicine Therapeutic Area, to culminate his 18-year career at CSL Behring, which spanned marketing and commercial operations. Prior to CSL, he held product manager and sales roles in the pharmaceutical arena.

Dr. Mark Hardy, Auchincloss Professor of Surgery and Director Emeritus & Founder, Transplantation Program, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, brings his decades of expertise as both a leading clinician and researcher in transplantation to Lyfebulb. He is the Founding Director and past President of the New York Organ Donor Network and was a founding member and past President of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons.

"With our launch of TransplantLyfe in early 2020, Lyfebulb has been focusing more and more intently on transplantation and the diseases that precede an organ transplant. As an organ transplant recipient myself, I know first-hand the issues at hand, and the need for community, better education and most importantly, stronger commitment toward innovation to provide a better quality of life for everyone living with end-stage organ disease," said Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Kevin and Mark's distinguished careers in the transplant arena will provide both strategic insights and a network of relationships to help Lyfebulb build and deliver the broad suite of services that transplant patients, centers, physicians and coordinators need to improve outcomes for people living with an organ transplant."

TransplantLyfe (www.transplantlyfe.com) is a digital platform for people living with transplants, care partners, and donors. It provides a safe environment dedicated to connecting with others, sharing experiences, offering curated educational programs from key opinion leaders, and tracking personal health details in a private journal. TransplantLyfe helps the transplant community feel educated and empowered to thrive – not just survive – after transplantation.

Lyfebulb is an online digital platform that empowers people living with chronic illnesses to thrive through education, innovation and connectivity. The company bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. The company operates two digital patient communities, TransplantLyfe and IBDLyfe. For more information, visit Lyfebulb.com, TransplantLyfe.com, IBDLyfe.com, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Karin Hehenberger's personal LinkedIn.

