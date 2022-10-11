Momentis Announces HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Acquires Anovo™ Surgical System

Company continues to expand commercial adoption of innovative surgical robot for use in transvaginal benign gynecological procedures with latest agreement

MARGATE, Fla. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentis Surgical™ Ltd, a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that HCA Florida Northwest Hospital has acquired the Anovo™ Surgical System for use in transvaginal benign gynecological procedures including hysterectomies. The Anovo System is the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot with features including shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints designed to mimic human arms and provide human level dexterity.

"It is essential for surgeons to use the most advanced tools and technologies to ensure we deliver optimal care to our patients, and this system presents several advantages compared to other available robotic technologies," said Daniel Gomez, MD, FACOG, FACS, a minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon and assistant program director of the OBGYN Residency Program at HCA Florida Northwest Hospital. "By enabling the transvaginal approach to benign gynecological procedures including benign hysterectomies, we can perform minimally invasive surgery that may deliver benefits including less pain after surgery, leading to a faster recovery, and virtually no visible scarring. We are also excited to train the next generation of gynecologic surgeons on this new platform to further advance the surgical care that our current OBGYN residents will provide to their patients in the future."

The Anovo System was granted de novo marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2021 for use in single site, natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted transvaginal benign surgical procedures including benign hysterectomy, salpingectomy, oophorectomy, adnexectomy, and ovarian cyst removal. Multiple instruments can be introduced to the body through a single portal and the unprecedented articulation offers optimal access and working angles. Anovo is designed to enable surgeons to use the transvaginal approach in gynecological procedures, which has been well documented in clinical research as providing benefits including less patient pain and scarring, shorter recovery times and reduced infection rates, compared to other approaches.i In addition, the Anovo System requires a much smaller footprint and costs significantly less than conventional robotic systems, making it possible for more hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to acquire the system and offer more patients the benefits of less invasive robotic surgery.

"We are pleased to have growing support from leading medical facilities in Florida including HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and hope to continue our momentum as we work to build broader commercial adoption of the Anovo System," said Dvir Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Momentis. "We are dedicated to making this innovative technology available to more women and improving their surgical experience as well as that of the surgeons."

About Momentis Surgical™

Momentis Surgical Ltd is a medical device company founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary, Momentis Surgical Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Momentis is dedicated to transforming the field of robotic surgery by developing innovative small footprint, cost-effective, robotic-assisted technologies and techniques for a growing number of clinical applications. Our goal is to empower surgeons to perform minimally invasive, complex procedures, enabling better patient outcomes, lowering cost of care, and opening access to more surgeons, patients, hospitals, and surgery centers across the globe. For more information, visit: https://www.momentissurgical.com/.

About HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, an award-winning 289-bed acute care hospital, has served communities across northern Broward County and South Florida for more than 30 years. HCA Florida Northwest Hospital provides award-winning care using the latest state-of-the-art advancements in medical technology with a focus on excellence in patient safety and care experience. A Joint Commission-accredited hospital and primary stroke center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital is known for its heart and vascular care; women's services – including maternity care – and the only Level III NICU in northern Broward County; 24/7 emergency medicine; minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery; orthopedic, spine and neurological care, and more.

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital is a part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the leading provider of healthcare in the state of Florida. With an employee base of 77,000, HCA Florida Healthcare's comprehensive network includes 49 hospital campuses and more than 450 other care sites.

iAarts JWM, Nieboer TE, Johnson N, Tavender E, Garry R, Mol BWJ, Kluivers KB. Surgical approach to hysterectomy for benign gynaecological disease. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2015. 2015 Aug 12;2015(8):CD003677. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD003677.pub5.

