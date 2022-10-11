Network Security Expert Joins Mira Security Management Team

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira, the leading network security provider of encryption traffic orchestration solutions, today announced Mikko Kiukkanen has joined the management team as the Vice President of sales, EMEA. Mikko brings over 30 years of experience with vast knowledge of network security technologies and internet infrastructure to Mira Security.

Mikko Kiukkanen has joined the Mira Security management team as the vice president of sales, EMEA.

"Mikko's sales leadership and experience will allow Mira to showcase our unique decryption solutions in EMEA," says Niel Viljoen, CEO of Mira Security. "He has the drive and inclination to create successful sales relationships and partner activities for Mira."

Mikko most recently led EMEA sales at Apstra which was acquired by Juniper Networks. Prior to that, at NetScout Systems, Mikko led sales management teams in EMEA and North America in the Visibility Business Unit. Mikko drove the expansion in international markets at several network security companies as well as establishing new market expansions and teams for start-ups. With extensive business development acumen, Mikko has grown sales teams for several cybersecurity companies including Juniper Networks, NetScout Systems and FireEye.

"Mira's Security Orchestration is a game changing technology," said Mikko. "I look forward to working with our customers and partners to bring this technology to market."

Supporting Resources

Follow Mira Security for the latest news and information on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Mira Security

Mira Security's mission is to provide visibility into network traffic as our customers transition to higher speeds and new architectures, and to eliminate the compromise between privacy and security along their journey. We will build lasting relationships with our valued customers and partners, and deliver innovative encryption software and products.

Mira Security's products are developed in labs in Pittsburgh, PA and Centurion, South Africa. To learn more about Mira Security and its products, please visit www.mirasecurity.com.

Mira Security, the Mira Security Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mira Security in the United States and other countries.

View original content:

SOURCE Mira Security