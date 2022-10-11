Valkyrie Funds announces ETF liquidation, de-listing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Funds, LLC. (the Firm), a leading fund manager focused on digital assets, today announced plans to liquidate one of the exchange traded funds (ETFs) it manages.

The fund set to be closed is the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities FUND (Nasdaq: VBB), with a CUSIP of 91917A 306. Upon liquidation, the fund will also be delisted from the Nasdaq Exchange. This action has been taken as part of an ongoing review of products aimed at ensuring the firm best meets client demand

This action was taken after thorough consultation with the Firm's Board of Directors, and comes after it was determined that discontinuing the fund was the best course of action for all involved.

Shareholders may sell shares up until the end of the trading day on October 28, 2022, understanding that a decision to close this fund will not impact any potential brokerage fees due as a result of said transaction.

The fund intends to liquidate on October 31, 2022. Any shareholders still holding shares of the fund at liquidation will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value (NAV) of their shares.

The Firm will satisfy expenses related to the liquidation and potential distribution of cash proceeds, aside from brokerage expenses.

