STRAIGHT TALK WIRELESS PARTNERS WITH WALMART TO DELIVER AFFORDABLE HOME INTERNET

Straight Talk Home Internet, the New, No-Contract Internet Powered by Verizon's Award-Winning 5G and 4G LTE Networks, Helps Bridge the Digital Divide

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Straight Talk Home Internet: an affordable, no-contract, no-credit-check, prepaid fixed wireless internet service, available exclusively at Walmart.

Straight Talk, known for providing incredible value in prepaid wireless with the unmatched distribution of Walmart, continues to deliver with Straight Talk Home Internet. This new service will help more consumers bridge the divide to the digital world by making high-speed broadband more affordable and attainable for those that need reliable internet, but prefer no contracts, no credit checks and a broader choice in payment options – including cash.

Straight Talk Home Internet takes advantage of Verizon's award-winning 5G and 4G LTE networks. At just $45 per month, it offers unlimited 5G / 4G LTE data with speeds up to 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 6 Dual-band. The easy, self-set-up router is only $99 and can connect multiple devices.

"Offering more choices that meet the needs of value-conscious consumers – both inside and outside of the home – is a critical component of our strategy to serve the entire market," said Manon Brouillette, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer Group. "Straight Talk Home Internet offers an incredible value: reliable fixed wireless internet service anchored by Verizon, with the flexibility and affordability of no-contracts, brought to the masses by the scale of Walmart via an easy, grab-and-go format."

"Walmart is committed to making wireless products and services, which are critical to everyday life, more attainable," said Mehrdad Akbar, vice president, wireless services – Walmart U.S. "Straight Talk Home Internet enables access to resources and opportunities that are otherwise out of reach without high-speed internet access, and this is right in line with our company mission to help our customers save money and live better."

Consumers who participate in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can also leverage their benefits for Straight Talk Home Internet. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands1, making it even more affordable for those in need.

Straight Talk Home Internet will be available at nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country and at Walmart.com and StraightTalk.com.

For more information, visit StraightTalk.com or walmart.com/sthomeinternet.

Straight Talk Home Internet is the most recent example of Verizon's leadership expansion in the prepaid space since its acquisition of TracFone Wireless, Inc. By providing a variety of affordable products powered by America's most reliable 5G network2, together Verizon and TracFone can serve any segment of the U.S. wireless market, including the entire spectrum of prepaid and value-conscious consumers.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000, and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security, and control.

About TracFone Wireless, Inc.

TracFone Wireless, Inc., (TFWI), a subsidiary of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is America's leading prepaid, no-contract wireless service provider with more than 19 million subscribers. Its family of brands includes Total by Verizon, Straight Talk Wireless, SIMPLE Mobile, Tracfone, NET10 Wireless, Walmart Family Mobile, and SafeLink Wireless. For more information, visit tracfonewirelessinc.com.

1 fcc.gov/acp

2 Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics' 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

