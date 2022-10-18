Altoz Switch Compact Tool Carrier Wins a 2022 Pro Tool Innovation Award

GREENBUSH, Minn., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoz's reputation for innovation has been recognized again. The Altoz Switch compact tool carrier has earned the Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA). After considering several hundred of the most innovative products and accessories on the market, the PTIA judges chose winners based on a combination of key factors. Products won based on their ability to demonstrate either innovative features, advanced power delivery, groundbreaking ergonomics, technological advancements, advancements in jobsite safety, or above-average value.

The all-new Altoz Switch provides the benefits of tracks along with the versatility of multiple attachments. This is truly a machine that is ready to tackle a variety of tasks and terrain in some of the toughest conditions, no matter the season. (PRNewswire)

"As we expand our outdoor power equipment offerings, it is an honor to receive this award for the Switch," said Dennis Brazier, Altoz CEO.

This year, 99 different manufacturers and brands submitted more than 465 products in dozens of categories for a chance to take home a 2022 Pro Tool Innovation Award. Here's what the PTIA judges had to say about the Altoz Switch:

"Year after year, Altoz keeps extending your ability to work with more track systems. After successful ride-on and stand-on mowers, now you can do much more than just mowing, thanks to the Altoz Switch. Starting with a comfortable stand-on tracked platform, you can add a snow blower, angle broom, V-blade, brush deck, or brine system to the front. From spring all the way through winter, Altoz has the solutions to keep your property in great shape, even when wheeled systems aren't the way to go."

The Switch provides the benefits of tracks along with the versatility of multiple attachments for multi-season use. The Switch allows you to change attachments quickly and easily without tools, making it a cost-effective solution. Engineered for landscape and snow removal professionals, city utility departments, and government entities, the Switch's compact chassis and ability to operate in tight areas makes for efficient work, no matter the season.

About Altoz

Based in Greenbush, Minnesota, Altoz is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists, turf-industry professionals and powersports industry leaders. Altoz is inspired by a passion for excellence in ZTR mowers and is dedicated to lawn care enthusiasts who appreciate and expect the finest mowing experience. Find the latest Altoz innovations at Altoz.com.

