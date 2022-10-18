Science & Medicine Group Announces Top Life Science Editors to Lead LabPulse and The Science Advisory Board

Experienced industry journalists will drive expanded editorial coverage and content capabilities across digital channels focused on diagnostics and life science innovation

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and Medicine Group Inc. (SMG), a data intelligence company providing actionable insights about hard-to-reach audiences in the life sciences and healthcare, today announced the appointments of Leo O'Connor as Editor in Chief of LabPulse , and Greg Slabodkin as Editor in Chief of The Science Advisory Board . With decades of industry experience, these editorial leaders will support the expansion of two popular SMG-owned data and intelligence resources known for providing insights about scientific advancements, collaborations and trends across key market segments, including life science research, clinical laboratories, pharma, and biotech.

(PRNewsfoto/Science and Medicine Group) (PRNewswire)

"SMG is aggressively advancing our strategy to be the preferred business intelligence and market research partner to our healthcare and life science customers who are seeking highly curated digital channels to reach their target markets and grow their businesses." said Sam Osman, CEO of Science and Medicine Group.

"Leo and Greg bring deep industry experience to SMG that will help us support our customers with real-time news and actionable insights that they can use to develop their product development and go-to-market strategies. On behalf of the entire team, we look forward to their contributions in helping SMG continue building its world-class editorial and content creation capabilities across two of our key digital media properties, LabPulse and The Science Advisory Board," said Barry Lovette, General Manager, Media at Science and Medicine Group.

LabPulse is a leading online forum for pathologists, laboratorians, clinical researchers, managers, members of organized medicine, and industry to interact and learn about topics within the clinical laboratory field.

Prior to joining SMG, O'Connor spent six years as a senior editor at GenomeWeb where he led editorial coverage for its 360Dx channel. Previously, he worked at Frost & Sullivan for 15 years, most recently as Vice President of Research and Consulting. He also worked at Wiley Publishing as a managing editor and acquisitions editor earlier in his career.

"I'm excited to join SMG as they initiate an exciting phase of growth focused on expanding their reputation as the most trusted information source for the clinical lab community," said O'Connor. "I look forward to working with the team to tell stories that go deeper, addressing the critical issues and interests of a broader audience across clinical laboratories doing important work that, ultimately, impacts patient outcomes."

The Science Advisory Board is an international community of life science and medicine experts immersed in biological research, drug discovery and biopharmaceutical production. Members share their knowledge and experience with the community, take advantage of opportunities to contribute to market research studies, and earn rewards for their engagement. The Science Advisory Board is also a channel for researchers, professionals, trainees and advocates to stay on top of life science and biopharmaceutical news and trends.

Slabodkin has more than two decades of experience writing about medical technologies for a variety of trade publications. Prior to joining SMG, he was senior editor of MedTech Dive, part of Industry Dive, and before that worked as managing editor of Health Data Management. Slabodkin is the recipient of a Gold Award for Best Case Study from the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors and is a Healthcare Fellow from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

"The Science Advisory Board community is one of the most intellectually stimulating, diverse and impressive groups of experts shaping the future of life science and drug discovery and development," said Slabodkin. "I'm very pleased to be leading the SAB as it enters the next phase of growth and increases its interactions and meaningful exchanges across multidisciplinary areas of science."

For more information about LabPulse, go to: www.labpulse.com

For more information about Science Advisory Board, go to: www.scienceboard.net

About Science and Medicine Group

Science and Medicine Group is on a mission as a premier data intelligence company to deliver actionable insights about hard-to-reach audiences in science and medicine. The company is actively expanding its portfolio of data intelligence solutions, building on the longstanding success of its well-known market research brands, such as Bioinformatics and Kalorama, its media sites, such as auntminnie.com and LabPulse, and The Science Advisory Board, a network of scientists immersed in biological research, drug discovery and biopharmaceutical production. The company's breadth of data-driven offerings and value creation across its world-class brands is powering customer product growth and commercialization efforts to create competitive advantages for its customers. The company is based in Arlington, VA. For more information, visit www.scienceandmedicinegroup.com .

Media Contact

Anthony Petrucci

Bioscribe

anthony@bioscribe.com

512-581-5442

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Science and Medicine Group Inc