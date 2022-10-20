American Public University System to Highlight New Insights from Faculty, Staff and Students at 'Research for the Public Good' Conference

The Week-long, Virtual 2022 ResearchFest Begins on October 24

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) will host its 2022 ResearchFest, a free, four-day virtual event, on October 24-28. Titled 'Research for the Public Good,' the conference will showcase research from APUS faculty, staff and students across disciplines and in a range of formats to encourage further collaboration among APUS scholars.

This year, ResearchFest will live stream panels and sessions here. Following the event, presentations will also be available to view on-demand here. The 'Research for the Public Good' theme underscores the University's strong commitment to helping learners of all backgrounds through evidence-based teaching and research endeavors.

The discussions will span core disciplines, facilitating talks from the APUS 2021 Faculty Research Grant recipients. Such topics will include: "APUS Analog Research Group," led by Dr. Kristen Miller; "A Cultural Triangle: Empowered Women and the Traveler's Gaze Along the Aegean and the Mediterranean Coasts," by Dr. Annessa Babic; "A Multi-Archival Global Research on East Asian Nuclear Non-Proliferation," by Dr. Yuki Komine; and "Dietary Protein Intake and your Gut Microbiome," by Dr. Lauri Byerley, Dr. Karyn Gallivan and Dr. Kristin Ondrak.

"We are proud to host the 2022 ResearchFest that recognizes and encourages more exceptional scholarly work from APUS faculty, staff and students," said Dr. Vernon C. Smith, APUS Provost. "APUS fosters new research using the scholar-practitioner model, combining both academic and field experience. This year's conference will highlight the great strides APUS is making to help educate aspiring professionals in fields critical to the public good—whether it is national security or public service."

The Lightning Talk Competition, highlighting APUS student research contributions using 'elevator pitches', will also take place during 2022 ResearchFest. Faculty from various departments will use judging criteria to select which student entry best serves both the field and the public good. Additionally, attendees will be able to view student submissions over the course of the conference and can vote for the 'People's Choice' prize, beginning October 31. The 2022 submissions will be available here, and as year's submissions can be viewed here.

The event will also address the best resources and practices researchers of all kinds use today, to inspire more scholarly work in the future. To this end, APUS Journal editors will hold a roundtable to discuss their publications and how they navigate research. Related sessions will also cover: "Involving Student Researchers in your Research Project;" "SAGE Research Methods;" "Case Studies in Collaborating on a Research Team;" and "Political Risk Factors for International Aid Workers Targeted by Kidnappers."

To learn more about APUS 2022 ResearchFest and attend the event, visit here.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers accessible and affordable online higher education to adult learners of all backgrounds. APUS, a five-time recipient of Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University as well as American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans.* With over 123,000 alumni worldwide, APUS is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

