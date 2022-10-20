Aura Integrates Parental Controls Into Intelligent Safety Platform to Help Parents Protect Kids Online

New in-app features help parents easily monitor and filter inappropriate content, manage screen time and keep track of internet use on kids' devices

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced that parental controls capabilities have officially been integrated into its platform following the acquisition of Circle Parental Controls in December 2021. Aura Parental Controls help parents monitor content and manage screen time on their kids' devices, furthering Aura's efforts to protect American families from increasing digital threats.

The announcement comes as kids are spending more time online and are facing more online threats than ever before. In a 2021 study, researchers from Jama Pediatrics found that children aged 10-14 spent an average of 7.7 hours a day in front of a screen, up from estimates of 3.8 hours per day pre-pandemic. According to the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), 40% of parents with kids aged 2-11 have experienced a specific online safety issue that sparked online safety concerns - from predators, to hackers and bullies. Aura Parental Controls give parents peace of mind that their children will be shielded from inappropriate content and can help balance screen time with other activities.

"As a parent myself, I've seen directly how kids are spending more of their time online, both for school and entertainment. It's hard to know how to help your kids steer clear of inappropriate content and predators without totally invading their privacy," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "Aura Parental Controls give parents an easy way to set customized device and internet limits and boundaries for each of their children, providing parents with an online safety tool for kids of all ages."

Aura Parental Controls is comprised of multiple online safety features to make protecting children online easier, including:

Content Blocking and Filtering: Customize what your kids can view online. Easily select apps, genres, and websites to limit or restrict altogether.

Screen Time Limits: Set time limits for any apps and websites and customize to each family member.

Browsing History and Internet Usage Tracking: See a complete picture of your kids' internet use across all devices so you can make informed decisions about the amount of screen time that's right for your family.

Parent & Child Notifications: Get notified when your child has reached their online time limits or when their time limit has run out.

Child's Dashboard: Children can view which time limits have been set for them and that content filtering has been enabled.

Mobile Device Management: Add parental controls across an unlimited number of mobile devices.

The new capabilities announced today are currently available to all Aura new & existing customers enrolled in Aura's Family plan . Aura Parental Controls is compatible with Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 13 or later) as well as Android mobile devices (Android 9.0 or later).

For more information on Aura's intelligent safety platform, visit www.aura.com .

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com.

