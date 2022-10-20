CASETiFY Partners with Global Metaverse Platform ZEPETO to Launch Phone Accessory Line-up Featuring User-Generated Artwork

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY launches today its new collaboration with ZEPETO, a metaverse platform under Naver Z, showcasing winning artwork created by users of the ZEPETO platform.

Earlier in August, ZEPETO together with CASETiFY hosted a case design contest for ZEPETO users. A total of 15,500 entries were submitted to the Design Contest, with three being selected as part of the final accessory drop.

The designs of the three final winners will be available to purchase on CASETiFY's official website, with the authors receiving rewards such CASETiFY products as well as coins to purchase items at ZEPETO. In addition to the three user-generated cases, the CASETiFY x ZEPETO collection will feature 3 other cases inspired by ZEPETO and designed by CASETiFY.

Through this design contest, CASETiFY taps into the metaverse world for the first time in hands with ZEPETO, building a linkage between the physical and digital experience.

Detailed information of the CASETiFY x ZEPETO collection can be found on CASETiFY's official website. To learn more about the collaboration, visit CASETiFY on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

