ElmTree Funds Builds on Momentum with $570 Million in Acquisitions in Q3

Nine acquisitions totaling 2.5 million square feet of acquisitions across the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading net-lease real estate private equity firm, closed out Q3 with continued investment momentum — adding nine new properties, including eight industrial assets and one office asset, to the nationwide portfolio held in the various investment vehicles the firm manages. ElmTree CEO & Founder James Koman made the announcement.

ElmTree Funds (PRNewswire)

ElmTree's nine acquisitions in Q3 2022 represent 2.5 million square feet of Class A space, with 14.5 years of weighted average lease term. Each of these net-lease properties are 100% leased, feature a weighted average credit rating of A+ (based on ratings issued by recognized credit rating agencies and ElmTree's internal credit rating system), and are located desirable industrial markets throughout the U.S., including Florida, Nevada, Kentucky, Michigan, California, Wisconsin, Washington and Texas.

"At ElmTree, we deploy an investment philosophy rooted in relationships, methodical due diligence and tireless analysis to effectively balance stability and growth, and our activity in Q3 exemplified that proven approach," stated Koman. "These properties are in key markets with strong demographics and a robust labor force, which is one of the leading challenges facing the industrial arena today. We look for assets that are mission critical for the tenant's business operations, and we believe these investments meet those criteria."

Thus far in 2022, ElmTree has acquired 22 properties, building on the company's strategic growth trajectory, with 18 of those assets in the industrial space. The firm expects to remain active in the market, generating strong deal flow for the balance of 2022 and into 2023.

About ElmTree Funds

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making strategic investments in the commercial real estate net-lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree targets investments in primary and secondary markets across the U.S. that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis. To learn more, visit https://elmtreefunds.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ElmTree Funds