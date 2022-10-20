Merchology Named A Finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Family Business Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology, a family-owned, online retailer of custom merchandise and corporate gifts, is excited to announce it is a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Family Business Award. Merchology specializes in customizing premium retail products with company logos while combining tech-forward programs to make ordering company merch effortless. Since opening its doors in 2014, Merchology has opened two additional facilities in Pennsylvania and Nevada to provide branded merchandise to more than 60,000 companies worldwide.

The Minnesota Family Business Awards, presented by Twin Cities Business Magazine , recognize outstanding family-owned businesses in Minnesota and highlight the value these businesses add to the local economy. Those honored will also be featured in the October/November issue of Twin Cities Business and also recognized at an awards dinner on October 19th. Honorees are selected based on specific business criteria and evaluated by a panel of judges with a strong background in family-owned companies. Organizations must exhibit steady financial growth and sales performance, adherence to the company's core values, charitable contributions and community efforts, strong business partnerships, and a track record of investing in its business and employees, even during economic downturns.

Merchology exemplifies many of these qualifications, as the company is on track to do (insert dollar value here) in sales in 2022 with more than 100 employees hired this year alone. Merchology offers over 300 brands , including Patagonia, Under Armour, S'well, and more. Merchology also launched its sustainable clothing brand, Zusa, in 2019, which takes significant action toward protecting the planet. Merchology is also reinventing the corporate gifting industry through new straightforward platforms within Merch Solutions , such as MerchStore, MerchBox, MerchPerks, and the Group Order Tool.

Merchology recently experienced a transition in leadership, as the previous Chief Executive Officer, Dick Ward, has transitioned to a Chairman position and will also act as Chief Executive Officer of Zusa. His daughter, Ally Ward-Delgado, previously the Chief Marketing Officer, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer, and her brother, Andrew Ward, the previous Chief Revenue Officer, will now act as President.

