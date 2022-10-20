TIAA and the Charlotte Hornets Team Up for Equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA and the National Basketball Association's Charlotte Hornets are teaming up to help support educational and professional equity for all through the 2022 And-1s For Equity program.

For every And-1 scored this season, TIAA will donate to two local organizations working toward equity: YBLA- Young Black Leadership Alliance, which builds leaders in Black youth by providing leadership development, service opportunities, college/career readiness and transformational experiences to increase their mindset of possibilities, and Dress for Success Charlotte, which helps move women closer to gainful employment and economic independence.

This program began Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the first game and will continue until the end of the season.

"As part of TIAA's Be The Change platform, we advocate for transformational change in the continuing work of social equity," said Laura Turner, TIAA Head of Corporate Social Responsibility. "We are proud to stand with the Hornets as social equity partners. Our aligning belief in the importance of empowering equity through sports makes this an ideal collaboration and we are honored to continue the work of equity for all."

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte's Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA's Southeast Division. Owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city's original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization's esports team affiliate that joined the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $6.4 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2021 and has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2022)2.

