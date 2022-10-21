Global Times: Decisive leadership of CPC guides China to prosperity, becomes a source of global hope in world beset by complexities

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current world increasingly perplexed by uncertainty, division and confrontation, the great striving of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is of significance not only for China, but also for the entire world more than ever. China, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, has realized numerous historic achievements including eradication of absolute poverty and completion of building China into a moderately prosperous society in all respects in the past decade. How should we view China's development in the past decade? How will the CPC's governance present inspiration to other countries? The following is an abstract of views of seven foreign dignitaries, based on the interviews the Global Times has conducted with them.



Kiribati President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau:



The milestone 20th National Congress of the CPC will produce outcomes that further propel China toward its second centenary goal.



I send the warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Xi and the CPC.



"Amazement" is the right word to describe China's development achievements in the last 10 years. The enduring strength and vitality of the Chinese people have resulted in China's great accomplishments as a nation. I have every confidence that the chapter ahead will add color and excitement to the great story for your people and country.



My first trip to China [in 2020] was an eye-opener to see the high standard of living that people in China are now enjoying. This is a great achievement and a feat that I don't think any other country can match. This again shows that China's focus on development is not to make the rich richer but to uplift those who have continued to face hardships. That is a very people-centric development vision.



Guyana's former president Donald Ramotar:



The 20th National Congress of the CPC is convening at a very important juncture in world history.



That is why the eyes of the world will be on China at this time of the CPC's 20th National Congress.



The CPC and the Chinese government have demonstrated their passion for peace and progress not only within its borders, but also for the whole world.



China's "win-win" policy and its relations with poor countries are promoting prosperity and therefore strengthening the sovereignty of these developing countries.



Argentine Ambassador to China Sabino Vaca Narvaja:



President Xi's opening speech at the 20th National Congress of the CPC was a hopeful message in a world beset by many complexities and challenges. Under the wise leadership of CPC, the imbalances generated by unprecedented growth were reduced, and China is seeking harmonious development that is a source of well-being for the entire Chinese population.



Undoubtedly, this 20th CPC National Congress is one of the most important events for China and the world since China today represents one of the most dynamic countries in the world and has established itself internationally as a relevant and responsible actor. This has been demonstrated in concrete practice, such as the unprecedented solidarity displayed with the neediest countries within the framework of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



President Xi, in all these years, has been able to build his leadership based on understanding the needs and interests of the people and has adopted political decisions in accordance with the challenges of each moment. One of the elements that seemed to me to be a priority for this new era of socialist modernization is the one that refers to the policy of revitalizing rural areas. This program has been vital for the eradication of structural poverty, which was achieved in 2021.



Cuban Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira:



It is appropriate to emphasize that the leadership of the CPC and Xi have been a decisive factor in the realization of strategic goals, so the legitimacy, prestige, trust, and moral authority of the CPC and its leaders will continue to be strengthened and to guide the Chinese people.



China has risen to international prominence as an emerging power and major contributor to development, providing real solutions to global challenges through an unprecedented inclusive, cross-cutting, and harmonious vision.



We have no doubt that China will assume the historic legacy of continuing to work for the preservation of world peace and to assist developing countries in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



For developing countries, China represents the political will and commitment to promote relations of a new kind, based on mutual respect, sovereign equality of states, preservation of peace, and mutually beneficial international cooperation. It is also a symbol of the transition to a new international order that is more just, democratic, and humanistic, where consultation and understanding among states replaces coercion, confrontation, and zero-sum geopolitical games.



Kiribati Ambassador to China David Teaabo:



The 20th National Congress of the CPC endorses philosophies and policies that maintain the unity, trust and advancement of the CPC, and is expected to further guard and advance socialism with Chinese characteristics in this new era.



The CPC and the Chinese government will continue building deeper win-win partnership with the Pacific Island countries, and achieve common development through the effective implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



Kiribati and the world have witnessed China's outstanding achievements in numerous areas, and it deserves huge recognition and acknowledgment.



I read the fourth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, and was impressed by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



The key idea that impressed me most is the philosophy of "adaptation!" That is, to "adapt Marxism to China's realities and keep it up-to-date!" I think this is fundamental to the unity and advancement of the CPC and the strong trust of the Chinese people in their leaders, and for the peaceful social development and economic growth of the China!



Serbian Ambassador to China Maja Stefanovic:



I congratulate the CPC and the Chinese leaders on the great achievements that have been made in all fields as the 20th CPC National Congress is in progress. Serbia is confident that the ongoing CPC National Congress will bring new guideline for the further development of China, with a great positive impact on the world.



China has achieved outstanding results in all fields of development and has become a leader and an engine of global development in recent years.



We congratulate the Chinese people on achieving the first centennial goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.



We admire the great success of China in eradicating absolute poverty within its territory, which has a great positive impact on the global level and is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



We are also confident that China will continue its growth on the basis of what's been outlined in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, safeguarding its sovereignty on its path to the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



Syrian Ambassador to China Mhd. Hasanein Khaddam:



The 20th National Congress of the CPC has begun laying out the Party's grand vision for the future, and these road maps not only shed a light on how China thinks and plans its future to meet the aspirations of its people, but also forecast how the world could be, given China's gargantuan economy and its influence on the global economic, political, cultural, and social scenes.



The congress and its agenda are being observed with great expectations by most of the world, especially developing countries. Syrian people wish great success to the congress.



This congress is especially important, as a step to fulfilling the envisioned second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country. The unprecedented changes and challenges the world is undergoing add to its importance.



The disciplinary process the CPC implemented at the individual and organizational levels gave a new impetus to its performance and in achieving results.

