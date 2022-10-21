SPRINGBOARD ENTERPRISES RETURNS WITH ITS 14TH ANNUAL GALA CELEBRATING WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

The gala celebrates twenty-two years of women entrepreneurs defying the odds and transforming industries.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Enterprises , a women-founded and led growth accelerator, is proud to honor and celebrate twenty-two years of women entrepreneurs, inventors, and investors at its 14th annual gala on October 25th, 2022 at the historic Central Park Boathouse in New York City. After the pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, the gala dinner and cocktail hour reception is an opportunity for the Springboard team to recognize award recipients and honorees for their work supporting women-led businesses and fundraising for the organization.

"We have an extremely specific mission and it works," said Co-founder and Chairman of Springboard Enterprises Kay Koplovitz. "Our group of women-led companies is given access to essential resources and a global network of entrepreneurs, advisors, and investors dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women. The results speak for themselves – in our 22 years of operation, Springboard has accelerated the growth of 880+ women-led companies that have generated $36B in value. We look forward to celebrating these milestones at our annual gala."

The gala is returning with a prestigious guest list of women entrepreneurs and sponsors including William Blair , the New York Stock Exchange , and CVS Health Foundation . Honors are bestowed on visionary leaders whose actions and impact serve to advance entrepreneurship. The 2022 honorees include:

Northstar Honoree : Michelle Longmire , Co-founder and CEO of Medable

Stakeholder Honoree : Accenture

Investor of the Year : Portfolia

Exit of the Year : Vanessa Ogle , Founder of Enseo

Ellen Hancock Honoree: Iya Khalil - Global Head, AI Innovation Lab-Novartis

The gala is part of a multi-day celebration followed by the Life Sciences and Healthcare Demo Day and Springboard's trademark Dolphin Tank Pitch Program both taking place on October 26, 2022. To learn more about how you can be part of these programs and meet Springboard's prestigious network of entrepreneurs and advisors, please visit https://sb.co/events/ . Tickets for the Springboard 2022 Gala Dinner are available here .

Springboard Enterprises

Springboard's mission is to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. It is the leading network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women who are transforming industries in technology and life science. The measure of our success is in the results. Since we started in 2000, 850+ Springboard portfolio companies have created more than $36.4B in value, executed over 225 exits to strategic acquirers, and achieved 27 IPOs. Learn more about Springboard here .

