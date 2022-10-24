Dana Introduces Spicer Electrified™ e-Transmission to Support Off-Highway Vehicles at Bauma 2022

MUNICH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today the introduction of its Spicer Electrified™ eSP502 e-Transmission, a flexible platform designed to support the electrification of vehicles across the construction, mining, material handling, and forestry markets. Available for order today, the e-Transmission will be on display as part of Dana's exhibit at Bauma, Oct. 24-30, in hall A3, booth 326.

Leveraging Dana's powershift technology, the eSP502 e-Transmission offers a dual-motor, two-speed design that is built on a flexible platform to enable optimized performance at maximum efficiency in a compact package. The modular approach to the transmission design allows for a single motor solution, as well as an optional power take-off, depending on the specific vehicle requirements. The eSP502 comes with next-generation control software and functional safety readiness, enabling easy installation and smooth integration, and it features a patented clutch design that minimizes clutch drag to maximize efficiency.

"Our off-highway customers face some of the world's most challenging work environments and require solutions that meet the highest levels of performance, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "Dana's expertise across a wide-range of industries allowed our team to deliver a modular e-Transmission solution that can be adapted to the unique needs of each customer's specific vehicle application."

Delivering high efficiency and superior performance in a compact package, the dual-motor version supports continuous power outputs up to 326 horsepower (240 kW), while the single-motor configuration is engineered for 187 horsepower (140 kW) of continuous output.

It is equipped with field-proven Dana TM4™ high-voltage motors from up to 800 volts to improve efficiency, reduce total package size, and provide redundancy as needed.

The eSP502 e-Transmission's compact and modular design allows it to be adapted for use in 4x2 or 4x4 vehicle applications with a range of ratio options to support a variety of vehicle types, including wheel loaders and rough terrain cranes in construction; large lift trucks, empty container handlers, reach stackers, and terminal tractors in material handling; load haul dumpers in underground mining; and forwarders in forestry.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 associates in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

