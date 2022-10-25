CARIBOU COFFEE RINGS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH EARLY MENU REVEAL AND INTRODUCES LIMITED-TIME EGG NOG COLD FOAM

New Seasonal Egg Nog Cold Foam Gives a Fresh Take on Any Holiday or Classic Sip for an Additional $1

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee®, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands company is spreading holiday cheer even earlier this year. Guests will soon enjoy a lineup of holiday sips, treats and the launch of a new light and airy Egg Nog Cold Foam that will be a joyful addition to any beverage of choice, pairing best with Caribou's signature cold beverages. The seasonal menu items will be available at U.S. Caribou coffeehouses nationwide starting Thursday, November 3.

Caribou Coffee logo. (PRNewsfoto/Caribou Coffee) (PRNewswire)

"Caribou has been spreading holiday cheer for thirty years. The return of our holiday menu with seasonal flavors and offerings invites our guests to take a moment out of their day and indulge in a festive treat that sparks joy," said Caribou's Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Erin Newkirk. "Each holiday season we like to offer new surprises and delights and rolling out this season is our limited-time Egg Nog Cold Foam that will catapult our Cold Foam innovation going into the new year."

Caribou is known for its unparalleled level of quality and commitment to using real, premium ingredients in every delicious, handcrafted beverage. Taste the difference in each holiday sip as Caribou uses real ingredients like melted chocolate chips and egg nog throughout the beverage lineup.

Guests can customize a drink of their choosing from a wide range of preparation options available only at Caribou, including its signature Crafted Press. Caribou Coffee's 2022 holiday lineup includes:

Ho Ho Mint Mocha®: Real chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and mint flavor. Topped with whipped cream and peppermints. Also available iced, blended or nitro.

Fa La Latte®: Espresso and steamed egg nog; topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Also available iced or nitro.

Spicy Mocha: Real chocolate melted into steamed milk, combined with espresso, ancho chili and chipotle flavors. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips. Also available iced, blended or nitro.

Iced Crafted Press with Egg Nog Cold Foam : Cold Press with a splash of milk and real sugar; served over ice and topped with egg nog cold foam.

Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich : Chicken apple Gouda sausage, Gouda cheese and a cage-free egg, sandwiched between two maple waffles.

Ho Ho Mint Cake Pop : A rich chocolate cake ball with a hint of mint, dipped in festive, red-colored white chocolate and topped with white pearls.

Gingerbread: A cozy, delicately spicy gingerbread loaf cake with vanilla icing.

Caribou fans can also look forward to new seasonal merchandise, available in stores and online, including an assortment of holiday giftables such as buffalo plaid drinkware, flasks, and self-indulgent grab-n-go items. In addition, two exclusive holiday coffee blends will return in store, at CaribouCoffee.com and in select retail partners nationwide including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee, these offerings include Reindeer Blend®, a balanced blend with berry fruit and sweet notes and Bold North® Blend, a dark roast with an intense spicy and woodsy cedar influenced syrup notes.

The coffeehouse will be giving Caribou Perks® members exclusive access to try Egg Nog Cold Foam before anybody else, starting Monday, October 31. Members will also be the first to see this year's holiday cup designs. Those looking for a sneak peek can enroll in Caribou Perks at cariboucoffee.com/perks or text "Perks" to 762-CARIBOU.

Caribou guests who would like to delight in cold foam past the limited-time Egg Nog Cold Foam offering can look forward to new innovative cold foam variations launching in 2023.

Caribou's holiday menu and merchandise will be available at hundreds of coffeehouse locations nationwide throughout the season. Caribou Perks® Members have various options to order and pick up their favorite holiday drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee app to earn Caribou Perks® points for in-store, curbside or drive-thru pickup. For more information on Caribou Coffee and its holiday lineup visit CaribouCoffee.com.

About Caribou Coffee®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides innovative, high-quality handcrafted beverages, and an all-day menu including gluten-free, vegetarian and plant-based items. Each menu item is crafted with the purpose to create day-making experiences that go beyond the beans and ingredients. Caribou also offers small-batch roasted coffee beans for purchase as well as seasonal limited-time offerings. The conversations and connections that occur over a cup of coffee or delicious breakfast sandwich bring our team and guests together, reminding us that our collective potential is boundless. Caribou has 325 company-owned and 142 non-traditional locations nationwide, and 282 franchise stores in 9 countries as of Sept. 27, 2022. Known for a commitment to integrating sustainable practices and making a difference, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso. This passion for premium is also why Caribou became the first to offer 100% clean label beverages with real ingredients including real chocolate chips, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Caribou Coffee's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry-leading NPS score. Additionally, the Caribou Cabin prototype debuted in 2019, features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru-focused model and has rapidly expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, food service providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands' brands are independently operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn. Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks®, at cariboucoffee.com/perks or text "Perks" to 762-CARIBOU.

Contact:

Christina Rodriguez

Fish Consulting

(954) 893-9150

crodriguez@fish-consulting.com

Caribou Coffee Cold Press Topped with New Seasonal Egg Nog Cold Foam (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caribou Coffee