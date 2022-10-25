Chae-Ung Um Named StarKist President & CEO, as of January 1, 2023

Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist today announced that Mr. Chae-Ung Um has been named the new Co-President & CEO, StarKist Co. Mr. Um joins StarKist from LG Electronics where he was Corporate Senior Vice President, Procurement Strategy, Digital Procurement Transformation & General Procurement. Mr. Um's first day will be November 1, 2022, and he will be President & CEO, StarKist, on January 1, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/StarKist Co.)
(PRNewsfoto/StarKist Co.)(PRNewswire)

Mr. Andrew Choe will continue to serve as President & CEO until December 31, 2022, and will work with Mr. Um to ensure a successful transition through the end of the year. Choe has been President & CEO since November of 2014.

About StarKist Co.
StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

CONTACT:

Michelle Faist, StarKist Corporate Affairs


571-441-8096

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chae-ung-um-named-starkist-president--ceo-as-of-january-1-2023-301657868.html

SOURCE StarKist Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.