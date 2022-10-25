Cyprium Partners Promotes Molinari & Stone to Partner and Vulic to Chief Financial Officer/Chief Compliance Officer

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprium Partners, a private equity firm focused on non-control investments in profitable middle-market companies, is excited to announce the promotion of three key leaders in the firm: Drew Molinari and Nick Stone to Partner, and Lisa Vulic to Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer.

Drew Molinari, Partner (PRNewswire)

Drew Molinari - Promoted to Partner. Drew joined the firm in 2008 and has more than 18 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions and private equity. Drew is responsible for evaluating and structuring new investments, as well as portfolio company management. "We are thrilled to elevate Drew's role to that of a Partner in the firm. His proven dedication to Cyprium's investment strategy and ability to assess risk has made him an invaluable member of the team", said Beth Haas, Partner at Cyprium. "He is adept at analyzing complex data sets and pays particularly close attention to the human element of a prospective investment, which are critical when structuring our non-control investments." Contact Drew

Nick Stone - Promoted to Partner. Nick has been with Cyprium since 2007, leading the firm's origination and marketing activities since 2016. He is primarily responsible for sourcing and evaluating new investments and leveraging his network to raise third-party senior debt for portfolio companies. "Nick has been vital to the growth and success of the firm. Deal flow is the lifeblood of our business, and Nick lives and breathes this every day. I've never been in a meeting with Nick where he didn't offer to make an introduction, share a referral or give a great idea to our counterparts. Reputation is everything in this business, and we're thrilled to have Nick as a key representative of our firm," said Beth Haas. Contact Nick

Lisa Vulic - Promoted to Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer. Lisa joined the firm in 2004 and has contributed immeasurably to Cyprium's success over the past eighteen years. "In addition to the instrumental roles that she has played in our finance and reporting functions, Lisa has earned a reputation for integrity, dedication and care," said Dan Kessler, Partner at Cyprium. "We are thrilled to continue our heritage of promoting from within for key roles." Lisa is responsible for the implementation and management of the finance and accounting functions of all Cyprium entities and oversees the tax, risk management, human resources, information technology and compliance functions for the firm. Contact Lisa

We are proud to recognize the significant contributions of Drew, Nick and Lisa to the firm's success. They have been instrumental to the continued growth of Cyprium, and we appreciate their leadership, hard work and dedication to the Cyprium team and our partner companies.

About Cyprium Partners

Cyprium Partners is a private equity and mezzanine firm focused on non-controlling investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain a controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium provides common equity, preferred stock, subordinated debt, or any combination thereof, offering flexibility and increasing the certainty of close.

With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $10 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $8 million or more of EBITDA. Since 1998 our team has invested $1.8 billion in 97 companies headquartered throughout North America. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at cyprium.com

Contact Karen Heise Telephone 216-453-4526 Cell 440-476-7637 Email kheise@cyprium.com Website www.cyprium.com

Nick Stone, Partner (PRNewswire)

Lisa Vulic, Chief Financial Officer/Chief Compliance Officer (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cyprium Partners