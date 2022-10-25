HealthVerity Achieves FedRAMP Authorized Designation

Privacy-preserving record linkage solution receives FedRAMP authorization, allowing federal agencies to securely and privately link healthcare data.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, Inc., the leader in Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE) for real-world data, today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at the Moderate security impact level for its Privacy-Preserving Record Linkage (PPRL) solution. At present, the FedRAMP marketplace lists 40 federal agencies that have granted HealthVerity an Authority to Operate (ATO).

HealthVerity PPRL allows federal agencies to securely and privately link healthcare data.

HealthVerity PPRL leverages advanced identity resolution techniques to link patient records across time and data sources by creating unique but persistent identities, also called HealthVerity IDs (HVIDs). HVIDs can be used to source and study patient-centric transactions in a HIPAA-compliant manner at scale from the nation's largest ecosystem of healthcare and consumer data. Now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace , the HealthVerity PPRL solution can be contracted by any government agency without additional vetting required — eliminating onboarding cost and time burdens.

FedRAMP is a federal government program that promotes and provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud-based information system products and services. It uses a common, standardized security framework to assess cloud products and services to ensure the cloud service provider's (CSP's) product and the organization's security complies with required security standards for the protection of federal information.

"Obtaining FedRAMP certification for HealthVerity PPRL allows federal government agencies to benefit from the industry's most accurate means to manage identity and linkage for healthcare and consumer data on a fully interoperable, privacy-protected basis," said John Cappiello, chief technology officer for HealthVerity. "With a FedRAMP Moderate ATO, HealthVerity joins a very distinguished and select group of CSPs delivering the highest security standards in the healthcare industry."

HealthVerity has a history of serving key government agencies to support public health initiatives. Last month, HealthVerity was awarded a contract with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to implement a data discovery and governance platform for their National Childhood Cancer Registry (NCCR). Additionally, HealthVerity was awarded the largest-ever contract for real-world data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September 2021 to advance COVID-19 research. The organization also supported the NCI in a groundbreaking study of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in February 2021, announced a research contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support a COVID-19 clinical study and treatment opportunities in June 2020, and was awarded a PPRL contract for COVID-19 vaccine data with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in November 2020.

About HealthVerity

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, and government organizations have partnered with HealthVerity to solve some of their most complicated use cases through transformative technologies and real-world data infrastructure. The HealthVerity IPGE platform, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange, enables the discovery of real-world data across the broadest healthcare data ecosystem, the building of more complete and accurate patient journeys, and the ability to power best-in-class analytics and applications with flexibility and ease. Together with our partners, HealthVerity has built the modern way to data for the health insights economy. To learn more about the HealthVerity IPGE platform, visit www.healthverity.com.

