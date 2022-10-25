ReverseLogix Appoints David Houser as Chief Revenue Officer

Visionary supply chain leader to drive the next stage of global company growth

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, the leading provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced that it has appointed David Houser as the company's new chief revenue officer (CRO). Houser will oversee revenue and sales operations with a strategic focus on accelerating the company's continued global expansion.

"I am thrilled to welcome David to the ReverseLogix team," said Gaurav Saran, founder and CEO of ReverseLogix. "He brings a storied and proven track record of leading diverse sales and operations teams through rapid growth while delivering outstanding results. His experience and passion for scaling companies will be invaluable as we transform the reverse logistics landscape."

Houser brings over two decades of supply chain expertise to ReverseLogix. Previously, he led global teams at Oracle, HighJump (now a Körber AG and KKR portfolio Company) and Navis – all leaders within the supply chain execution, port management, ERP, and cloud operations space.

"It's an exciting time to join ReverseLogix," said Houser. "Today, returns management boasts a trillion-dollar market opportunity due to the explosion of global eCommerce sales. ReverseLogix's returns management system is at the forefront of helping organizations efficiently manage returns - now a mandatory aspect of the reverse logistics supply chain."

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

