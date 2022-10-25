Western Sky Community Care Helps New Mexico Families Access Infant Formula Amid Supply Shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing infant formula shortage, families are experiencing additional stress as they struggle to find nutritious options for their babies. Western Sky Community Care recently donated 75 cans of critically needed infant formula, approximately equal to 1,500 meals, to First Choice Community Healthcare in Albuquerque to distribute to underserved families. Western Sky also donated nursing pads, tote bags, teddy bears, play pens and car seats.

Around the country, supply chain issues have affected the availability of infant formula for children ages 0-12 months, and while efforts have been made by the federal government to increase availability, many parents across New Mexico continue to struggle to find formula – particularly those in rural and underserved areas. Infant formula is critical to the health and development of newborns. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 1 in 4 parents exclusively breastfeed their children up to the age of 6 months, leaving the overwhelming majority of parents and caregivers at least partially dependent on formula.

"At Western Sky, we understand how critical infant formula is to a newborn's health and development, as it has the right balance of nutrients needed for growth," said Dr. Susan Lewis, Western Sky Community Care Chief Medical Director, "That's why the increased cost and scarce availability of infant formula is distressing for families, especially those living in rural and underserved regions of New Mexico."

If impacted by infant formula shortages, Western Sky is encouraging families to follow these guidelines and to seek out community resources for additional support, as needed:

and ask if they have supplies of formula. Your local WIC office may also be able to suggest places to look.

DO check smaller stores and local community pharmacies , which may not be out of supply when the bigger stores are.





Many babies can switch brands of formula, including generic store brands, unless your infant is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula. Ask your pediatrician about recommended specialty formula alternatives available for your infant.

DO NOT make a homemade formula or use imported formulas . This is not safe for your infant, as there are specific nutritional needs for an infant. The FDA reviews and makes sure that all infant formula sold in U.S. stores meets very strict rules about their ingredients to ensure it supports healthy growth and development.





from the dairy section of the grocery store, such as almond or soy beverages (sometimes labeled as milk). This is true for babies 0 – 12 months of age.

DO NOT water down formulas or use toddler formulas for infants younger than 12 months old. This includes adding more water when mixing powdered formula or adding extra water to ready-to-serve, non-concentrated liquid formula. Both practices affect the nutrition your infant is getting.





DO NOT purchase expired or damaged cans. Check expiration dates.

For families impacted by infant formula shortages, Western Sky Community Care members can contact the Community Connections Help Line for supply assistance at 866-775-2192 from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

About Western Sky Community Care

Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional, and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Their approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

About First Choice

First Choice Community Healthcare is a Federally-Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system with nine health centers in three counties, including one school-based health center. They offer primary medical care, dental care and WIC services and have integrated behavioral health care in the primary care setting for established patients. They have provided a healthcare care home for over 40 years, and play an integral role in getting access to all people regardless of income or insurance status.

