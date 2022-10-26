Jones Day names 45 new partners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the 45 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2023.
"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Stephen J. Brogan, Managing Partner of Jones Day.
- Elsa Andrianifahanana – Labor & Employment, Chicago
- Ryan D. Ball – Business & Tort Litigation, Irvine
- Andrew J. Bentz – Government Regulation, Washington
- Katherine M. Brockmeyer (Kate) – Antitrust & Competition Law, Washington
- Katrina L.S. Caseldine – Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta
- David A. Ciarlo – Business & Tort Litigation, Los Angeles
- Jeremy W. Cleveland – Financial Markets, Silicon Valley
- Michelle T. Della Guardia – Business & Tort Litigation, Miami
- Ryan A. Doringo – Business & Tort Litigation, Cleveland
- Sarah D. Efronson – Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, New York
- Amanda P. Ellison – Insurance Recovery, Los Angeles
- Hannah E. Fregolle – Financial Markets, Chicago
- Daniel N. French – Real Estate, Atlanta
- Lisa L. Furby – Intellectual Property, Chicago
- Menno Geusens – M&A, Amsterdam
- Genna Ghaul – Business Restructuring & Reorganization, New York
- Simon P. Hansen – Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta
- Paul C. Hines – Global Disputes, San Francisco
- Benjamin S. Jacobs (Ben) – Tax, New York
- Corbin R. Kennelly – Financial Markets, Atlanta
- Benjamin O. Lang – M&A, Tokyo
- Iván Martín-Barbón – Financial Markets, Madrid
- Jordan M. Matthews – Investigations & White Collar Defense, Chicago
- Thomas Miller – Financial Markets, London
- Nicholas J. Morin (Nick) – Business Restructuring & Reorganization, New York
- Megan Lacy Owen – Issues & Appeals, Washington
- Joseph N. Parsons (Joe) – Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh
- Melissa Lim Patterson – Business & Tort Litigation, Washington
- Peter Petraro – Financial Markets, New York
- Jennifer Plagman – Labor & Employment, Chicago
- Dan B. Prieto – Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Dallas
- Francesca Ravallese – M&A, Milan
- Kit Rockhill – Energy, Houston
- Ann T. Rossum – Business & Tort Litigation, Irvine
- Amanda S. Rush – Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Dallas
- Armelle Sandrin-Deforge – Government Regulation, Paris
- Kapri Saunders – Business & Tort Litigation, San Francisco
- Elodie Simon – Government Regulation, Paris
- Christopher Slack (Chris) – Private Equity, London
- Eric Tung – Issues & Appeals, Los Angeles
- Justin A. Walters – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Miami
- Erika Whyte – State Attorney General Enforcement, Investigations & Litigation, Miami
- Koree B. Wooley – Labor & Employment, San Diego
- Yichen Wu – Antitrust & Competition Law, Beijing
- Kunyong Yang – Intellectual Property, San Diego
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
