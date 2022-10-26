kathy ireland® Worldwide and Brand Protection Expert JPatton Join Forces for Product Authentication and Supply Chain Transparency

JPatton to Provide Custom Holographic Security Labeling Program and Product Tracking Services

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPatton, a global leader in brand protection solutions, and kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), the leading lifestyle brand founded by Kathy Ireland, announced today they have formed an exclusive partnership to elevate brand authentication of kiWW® licensed products in the marketplace and increase transparency in their supply chain.

Through the new partnership, kathy ireland® Worldwide, which ranks as the 19th largest global brand by License Global Magazine with an estimated $3.2B in retail sales worldwide, will receive access to innovative counterfeit prevention tools, supply chain analysis systems, and greater marketplace insights through JPatton's security label, factory disclosure, and tracking programs.

"Since the beginning, our company has been committed to setting the standard for excellence in brand protection among licensed consumer brands and to improving the human condition globally," says Ms. Ireland, Chair and CEO of kathy ireland® Worldwide, acknowledged by WWD as the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history. "As technology evolves, we continuously search for the newest and most cutting-edge ways to protect the integrity of our brand and are delighted for this collaboration with JPatton."

added, "JPatton's services and mission align with our company's Millennium Development Goals to improve the lives of people globally. Product counterfeiting is often a major funding source for other

more illicit activities such as human trafficking and drug trafficking. Our brand labeling program will help promote the purchase of officially licensed merchandise rather than consumers unwittingly contributing to these illegal operations through the purchase of counterfeit goods. Additionally, the disclosure and tracking systems available through JPatton will provide greater insight into our product manufacturers and distributors as we continue to ensure the highest labor standards in our supply chain for safe, healthy working conditions that can help elevate individuals from poverty."

"JPatton will deliver brand protection innovation and a genuine commitment to our collective goals of protecting the human collective through the reduction of counterfeiting enterprises and transparency into the business practices of our supply chain. We are excited to implement tools like their security product tracing system that will continue to give our customers confidence in the authenticity of kathy ireland® branded merchandise," said Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President-Chief Marketing Officer, kathy ireland® Worldwide, respectively.

Backed by 26 years of experience, JPatton's brand protection tools are used by more than 20,000 licensed manufacturers in over 125 countries whose factories and suppliers impact an estimated 5.2 million factory workers.

"We are honored to partner with Ms. Ireland and her industry-leading team at kiWW® to provide state-of-the-art brand security products and real-time enforcement tools that will deliver multipoint verification of brand authentication from factory to retail while connecting to consumer at point of purchase," said Pete Reyes, Vice President and Managing Director of JPatton. "We look forward to leveraging our brand protection expertise to support our mutual values of serving others, building trust, innovating often, being passionate, and leading well."

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW):

Founded in 1993, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW) celebrates individual style, communicated in the significance and fashion of every product. Their mission of ...solutions™... soluciones™ lives in each kiWW® offering, including: fashion for women, men & children, intimate apparel, accessories, fine jewelry, weddings & resorts, skincare, cosmetics, furniture, lighting, flooring, decor, cookware, appliances for homes & offices all over the world, insurance, telemedicine, recovery centers, merchant services, fintech, investment strategies, real estate, hospitality, comfort care for pets, nutraceuticals, supplements, recreation & adventure designs for Camping World, led by Marcus Lemonis, resulting in a portfolio of ever expanding SKUs, entertainment, sports, publishing, film, television, music, artist & athlete management.

kiWW®'s singular ability to innovate, design, and fulfill client demands for multiple markets, categories and price points propels the conglomerate to the 19th position of worldwide brands, according to License! Global magazine. Ms. Ireland's company, which began at the family kitchen table with Worldwide Creative Director, Jon Carrasco, is the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history.

Ms. Ireland is the youngest person to enter the Licensing International Hall of Fame. The IHFRA (International Home Furnishings Representatives Association), is bestowing the prestigious Icon Award on Kathy, who is reportedly the youngest executive and first woman to receive this rare, lifetime achievement accolade from the over 2000-member organization, which guides the home furnishings industry. Ms. Ireland is one of the top ten women's health advocates in America, and has opened more neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) than any other individual. Ms. Ireland is International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, with over 25 hospitals in that portfolio. Ms. Ireland is the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of NFL Players Inc. Serves on The James Madison Committee at Princeton University, Ambassador and major donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Co-Founder of Christian Education resources from Preschool to Grade 12. Ms. Ireland is the recipient of Doctorates of Humane Letters from both JFK University and California State University, the world's largest educational institution.

About JPatton

JPatton is a market-leading security label and technology innovator, providing customized brand protection and digital authentication solutions that offer unrivaled consumer engagement opportunities for global brands. JPatton utilizes a proprietary suite of products and services, including physical and digital security and brand-authentication technologies, product track and trace systems, and our one-stop licensing platform, Direct Licensing Hub. Founded in 1996, JPatton is division of licensing leader CLC, which is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. JPatton is a U.S.-based company operating globally. Follow JPatton @ Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn

