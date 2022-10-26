Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $15.8 million , up 1% year-over-year

In constant currencies, revenue was $16.7 million , up 6% year-over-year

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $1.1 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Consolidated revenue was $15.8 million, up 1% from $15.7 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $16.7 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $790,000 for Q3 2022. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $792,000. EPS from continuing operations was $0.06. A comparison with EPS of $0.22 in the prior-year period should consider that Q3 2021 EPS included the effect of $3.3 million other income.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $1.1 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($440,000), stock option expenses ($325,000) and severance-related expenses ($74,000). GAAP operating profit was $273,000 million. See section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"In Q3, our revenue was lower than expected due to the unique travel situation in the summer of 2022. Demand jumped after the pandemic while suppliers were still rebuilding capacity. The demand curve temporarily shifted, while the supply curve remained inelastic in the short-term. This pushed up prices to levels where we did not want to recommend certain overpriced travel services to Travelzoo members", said Holger Bartel, Global CEO.

"While airlines, other travel suppliers, and online travel agencies (OTAs) benefited from overpriced travel services, our business remained flat. But we are seeing a rapid change in Q4: Demand is returning to normal levels. Suppliers continue to build up capacity. We have more and better offers for our members again, and revenues are accelerating."

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2022, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $20.5 million. Net cash used in operations was $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Cash was used primarily in connection with a decrease of merchant payables by $9.1 million.

Reserve

Reported revenues include a reserve of $1.9 million related to commissions to be earned from vouchers sold. The reserve is booked as contra revenue.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $10.5 million. Operating profit for Q3 2022 was $812.000, or 8% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of $918,000 in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue decreased 14% year-over-year to $4.5 million. At constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 2% year-over-year. Operating loss for Q3 2022 was $551,000, compared to an operating profit of $600,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack's Flight Club, a membership subscription service. Jack's Flight Club revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $847,000. Non-GAAP operating profit for Q3 2022 was $228,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $331,000 in the prior-year period. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack's Flight Club's net income was $4,000, with $2,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $216,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition.

Licensing

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo recorded $8,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q3 2022. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of September 30, 2022, we had 30.5 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.4 million as of September 30, 2022, down 5% from September 30, 2021. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 9.1 million as of September 30, 2022, up 8% from September 30, 2021. Jack's Flight Club had 1.9 million subscribers as of September 30, 2022, up 10% from September 30, 2021.

Discontinued Operations

As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $317,000 in Q3 2022, compared to an income tax expense of $233,000 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangibles and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance- related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead

For Q4 2022, we currently expect substantially higher revenue and profitability. We see the demand curve in the travel industry returning to a more normal situation. We believe this allows us to negotiate and recommend more and better offers, resulting in higher revenue. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations in the short term. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call; and access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues $ 15,849

$ 15,688

$ 51,991

$ 49,051 Cost of revenues 2,324

2,992

7,319

8,532 Gross profit 13,525

12,696

44,672

40,519 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 8,512

7,709

25,573

21,839 Product development 484

684

1,391

2,052 General and administrative 4,256

4,564

13,735

14,180 Total operating expenses 13,252

12,957

40,699

38,071 Operating income (loss) 273

(261)

3,973

2,448 Other income, net 836

3,344

2,454

3,862 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,109

3,083

6,427

6,310 Income tax expense 317

233

2,213

2,111 Income from continuing operations 792

2,850

4,214

4,199 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 5

(19)

4

(5) Net income 797

2,831

4,218

4,194 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 2

8

36

(1) Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 795

$ 2,823

$ 4,182

$ 4,195















Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ 790

$ 2,842

$ 4,178

$ 4,200 Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ 5

$ (19)

$ 4

$ (5)















Income (loss) per share—basic













Continuing operations $ 0.06

$ 0.24

$ 0.34

$ 0.36 Discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) per share—basic $ 0.06

$ 0.24

$ 0.34

$ 0.36















Income (loss) per share—diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.06

$ 0.22

$ 0.33

$ 0.32 Discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ 0.06

$ 0.22

$ 0.33

$ 0.32 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 12,489

11,648

12,354

11,510 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 12,489

11,648

12,354

11,510 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 12,578

12,904

12,659

13,132 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 12,578

11,648

12,659

11,510

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,494

$ 43,815 Accounts receivable, net 11,835

14,871 Prepaid income taxes 2,763

3,325 Prepaid expenses and other 1,381

1,891 Prepaid expenses—related party —

1,150 Assets from discontinued operations 35

71 Total current assets 35,508

65,123 Deposits and other 6,778

6,784 Deferred tax assets 3,445

3,949 Restricted cash 1,037

1,142 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,799

7,700 Property and equipment, net 505

659 Intangible assets, net 4,304

3,426 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 68,320

$ 99,727 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,557

$ 3,411 Merchant payables 38,175

68,678 Accrued expenses and other 5,857

10,212 Deferred revenue 2,537

1,733 Operating lease liabilities 2,332

3,180 Income tax payable —

185 Liabilities from discontinued operations 413

485 Total current liabilities 52,871

87,884 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,723

9,111 Other long-term liabilities 2,474

2,364 Total liabilities 63,068

99,359 Non-controlling interest 4,636

4,600 Common stock 131

126 Treasury stock (at cost) (6,658)

(5,488) Additional paid-in capital 7,797

4,415 Retained earnings 4,690

508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,344)

(3,793) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 616

(4,232) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 68,320

$ 99,727

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 797

$ 2,831

$ 4,218

$ 4,194 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 534

448

1,652

1,408 Stock-based compensation 325

971

1,456

2,788 Deferred income tax 151

(67)

701

1,073 Loss on long-lived assets —

—

38

— Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo —

—

(196)

— Gain on PPP notes payable forgiveness —

(3,159)

—

(3,588) Net foreign currency effects (180)

(45)

34

(300) Reversal of reserves on accounts receivable and other reserves (1,156)

(854)

(3,402)

(1,725) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 2,671

933

2,540

(3,848) Income tax receivable (316)

(1,294)

354

(2,007) Prepaid expenses and other 179

(6,698)

41

(9,473) Accounts payable 2,458

3,609

402

5,024 Merchant payables (9,110)

(8,699)

(28,894)

16,486 Accrued expenses and other (19)

(132)

153

(452) Income tax payable —

(35)

(186)

(263) Other liabilities (193)

(476)

240

(34) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,859)

(12,667)

(20,849)

9,283 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of intangible assets —

—

(1,049)

— Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo —

—

196

— Purchases of property and equipment (61)

60

(236)

(24) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (61)

60

(1,089)

(24) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (1,170)

—

(1,170)

(1,583) Payment of promissory notes —

—

—

(110) Short swing settlement 46

—

—

— Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards —

(2,357)

1,931

(5,424) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,124)

(2,357)

761

(7,117) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,091)

(823)

(3,267)

(126) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,135)

(15,787)

(24,444)

2,016 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 26,680

82,188

44,989

64,385 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 20,545

$ 66,401

$ 20,545

$ 66,401

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 10,281

$ 4,721

$ 847

$ —

$ 15,849 Intersegment revenue 217

(217)

—

—

— Total net revenues 10,498

4,504

847

—

15,849 Operating income (loss) $ 812

$ (551)

$ 12

$ —

$ 273



















Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 9,527

$ 5,365

$ 796

$ —

$ 15,688 Intersegment revenue 136

(136)

—

—

— Total net revenues 9,663

5,229

796

—

15,688 Operating income (loss) $ (918)

$ 600

$ 57

$ —

$ (261)



















Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 34,126

$ 15,243

$ 2,622

$ —

$ 51,991 Intersegment revenue 451

(451)

—

—

— Total net revenues 34,577

14,792

2,622

—

51,991 Operating income (loss) $ 5,622

$ (1,845)

$ 196

$ —

$ 3,973



















Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 33,005

$ 13,503

$ 2,543

$ —

$ 49,051 Intersegment revenue 462

(462)

—

—

— Total net revenues 33,467

13,041

2,543

—

49,051 Operating income (loss) $ 2,654

$ (323)

$ 117

$ —

$ 2,448

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating expense $ 13,252

$ 12,957

$ 40,699

$ 38,071 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles (A) 440

274

1,318

833 Stock option expenses (B) 325

971

1,456

2,788 Severance-related expenses (C) 74

95

136

493 Non-GAAP operating expense 12,413

11,617

37,789

33,957















GAAP operating income (loss) 273

(261)

3,973

2,448 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through D) 839

1,340

2,910

4,114 Non-GAAP operating income 1,112

1,079

6,883

6,562

