Union Pacific's Donated Steam Engines and Other Historical Rail Equipment Will Embark on November Journey to New Home in Illinois

Union Pacific's Donated Steam Engines and Other Historical Rail Equipment Will Embark on November Journey to New Home in Illinois

The donation provides future generations an opportunity to experience rail history

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced two steam engines that are among the last of their kind in existence, including the 1940s-era Challenger No. 3985, will travel from Wyoming to Illinois in November, with other pieces of vintage rail equipment.

Union Pacific Railroad donating historic equipment. (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Union Pacific donated a small portion of its Heritage Fleet earlier this year to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA), as part of Union Pacific's continued commitment to preserving this nation's rich railroad history.

RRHMA plans a multiyear, multimillion-dollar restoration of the equipment, including returning the steam locomotives to operating condition.

"The Railroading Heritage of Midwest America shares our deep appreciation of the role railroads have played and continue to play in building America, and we are proud Union Pacific's legacy will live on for future generations to enjoy and learn from," said Scott Moore, senior vice president–Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer.

The donated equipment, which will be towed to Illinois, will leave Union Pacific's Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Nov. 11, and will make periodic maintenance stops along the route.

The special train is scheduled to arrive at the RRHMA's shop in Silvis, Illinois, Nov. 19.

Union Pacific plays a leading role in preserving railroad history and maintains the finest heritage fleet in the world, which includes the world's largest steam locomotive, the Big Boy No. 4014, and the fastest steam locomotive, the Living Legend No. 844. Each year, Union Pacific proudly sponsors a steam tour, inviting communities and rail fans to whistlestops and displays across its 23-state network to celebrate Union Pacific's rich heritage and learn about modern rail operations.

The donated equipment includes:

4-6-6-4 Challenger No. 3985

Class TTT-6, 2-10-2 No. 5511

The Centennial No. 6936

E9B passenger locomotive shell

Four 1950s coach cars

Diner-Lounge car

Baggage car

Caboose

Two business cars: the Selma, built in 1912, and the Stanford , built in 1928.

A steam tracking map showing locations and route details will be available at upsteam.com

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation