Webex by Cisco Enhances Customer Experiences for the Digital Era

Introducing Webex CX to deliver new omnichannel customer experiences

Cisco is the only company that can deliver a fully integrated UCaaS (Webex Suite), CCaaS (Webex Contact Center) and CPaaS (Webex Connect) portfolio for CX.

Webex CX combines the power of Webex Connect and Webex Contact Center to deliver connected customer experiences that are smart, proactive and personalized.

Latest Webex Contact Center innovations harness AI for improved audio intelligence.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at WebexOne 2022, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced new features and capabilities for the reimagined Webex Customer Experience (CX) portfolio that delivers a fully integrated collaboration, cloud contact center and cloud communications platform, unlocking the potential for delightful customer journeys. With Webex CX, Cisco stands as the only company that can deliver Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) and Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) under one roof, enabling streamlined customer journeys across digital and voice channels powered by a robust ecosystem.

WebexOne 2022 (PRNewswire)

"Digital-first consumers now demand a more responsive and personalized experience from the brands they love," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "This trend is driving companies to reconsider their approach to CX. They want a single vendor offering that brings together advanced CX capabilities with the security and reliability they've come to expect from Cisco."

Webex CX aims to deliver smart, proactive and personalized customer experience capabilities that drive brand loyalty and adoption for customers. With Webex CX, businesses can effortlessly engage with customers across their unique CX journeys for both digital and human (voice and messaging) interactions. The seamless omnichannel experience is made possible through the tight integration of Webex Connect and Webex Contact Center to create a connected customer experience.

Improving the customer experience

Reduce auditory distractions : Webex's AI-powered background noise reduction technology will be available in Webex Contact Center and available on PSTN voice calls. Background noise reduction improves the customer experience by reducing distraction and improving comprehension for both the customer and the agent.

Engage via more digital channels: Customers can now engage via Customers can now engage via 16+ channels , now including Instagram and Google Business Messages. With Webex Connect, businesses can now be where their customers are for customer support and new commerce experiences.

Improving the agent experience

Access subject matter experts : Webex Contact Center will be certified for Microsoft Teams, enabling seamless interaction and skill-based routing of inbound Teams calls. Webex Connect includes integrations with leading CRM, contact center, commerce, database/storage and helpdesk vendors, notably including Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft Azure, among others.

Improve agent auditory experience: The new : The new Cisco Headset 720 Series is designed with agents in mind. The headset features a lightweight 276° rotation boom arm with flip-to-mute and features one button to join for Webex and Microsoft Teams. Choose from a single or dual ear wearing styled headsets.

Improving business results for our customers

Improve agent supervisor productivity: Webex Contact Center offers an enhanced cloud-based supervisor dashboard to monitor agent performance, send messages within the Webex App, and view detailed agent information and important call highlights. Webex is also expanding Analyzer reports, so supervisors can optimize their team performance with real-time and historical insights.

Enable seamless integrations : Webex Connect is integrating with Sycurio enabling easy, simple and quick payment processing for end users as part of workflows. A partnership with Epic will help healthcare customers integrate their existing back-end systems to improve timely and relevant communications with patients across all touchpoints.

Automate new workflows : Webex Connect enables bot capabilities with support for 93 languages. The bot capabilities now leverage a unified natural language processing (NLP) node to enhance language capabilities.

Customize and expand possibilities: Webex recently launched the Customer Experience Developer Portal featuring access to APIs and documentation to personalize contact center experiences. APIs are available for the customization of agent desktop, routing, orchestration, automation, AI and more.

For more WebexOne 2022 news, check out yesterday's announcement for the latest hybrid work innovations.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.