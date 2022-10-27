Caron Products Names Tom Kroeger Global Director of Quality

Caron continues its global expansion in the Life Science market

MARIETTA, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron"), a leading provider of laboratory equipment used in small and large molecule drug development and manufacturing, cell and gene therapy research, and academic research, today announced Tom Kroeger has joined Caron's Leadership Team as Global Director of Quality. Based in Northwest Ohio and reporting directly to the CEO, he will focus on advancing the organizations development of quality strategies with an emphasis on Global Quality Systems supporting Caron's continued growth across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Tom brings extensive knowledge in quality systems design and implementation, specifically related to plasmapheresis and aseptic processing. His experience overseeing the manufacturing process for the past two decades related to biologics, sterile pharmaceuticals, and aseptic processing will enable the company to continue to scale rapidly.

"I am excited to welcome Tom to the Caron organization. His strong background in quality assurance systems and federal regulations will better position Caron to meet the ever-changing demands of both current and emerging markets," said Jay Hexamer, Caron President and CEO. "His extensive background in FDA regulated markets uniquely positions Caron to support the cell and gene therapy workflow from research through manufacturing to final therapeutic"

"I'm excited to lead Caron's Quality team and align strategy as we continue our global expansion," stated Tom. "Focusing on strategies to maintain and ensure compliant quality management systems and inspection readiness ensuring our systems meet local and global regulatory requirements are key objectives for our team, along with the common goals and objectives to continually provide the best customer experience."

Prior to joining Caron, Tom held leadership roles for companies in the Life Science market. Most recently, he served as Director of Global Quality Systems at Generate Life Sciences (GLS). His industry experience also includes leadership roles with American Regent (ARI), Bio Products Laboratory, Baxter, Baxalta, and Shire Pharmaceuticals.

Tom holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and a Six Sigma Certification (SSGB).

About Caron Products and Services, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Caron Products is a leading provider of laboratory equipment, environmental chambers and incubators, biosafety cabinets and Lab Automation Enclosures in the life science industry. Our customers are in the Biopharma, Biotech, Education, Healthcare and Industrial markets who discover life changing therapies and consumable products to cure illnesses and to enable a healthier world.

All team members at Caron Products are an important part of our ecosystem and our work has meaningful impact in achieving our main goal of "opening doors for scientists". For more information, visit www.caronproducts.com.

