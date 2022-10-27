HUB International Limited Selects The Institutes Agent & Broker Group as Education Partner

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited has selected The Institutes Agent & Broker Group as its primary partner for continuing education, development, and learning resources. This strategic partnership provides HUB International employees with full access to unsurpassed knowledge and continuing education opportunities available from The Institutes and their affiliate CEU to advance employees' skillsets and stay ahead of the evolving risk landscape.

The Institutes, the leading provider of risk management and insurance knowledge education and solutions, offer professional designations, including the CPCU(R) program. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to offer The Institutes valuable education solutions to our sales and service professionals."

Trey Biggs, HUB's Chief Sales Officer and President, US West at HUB International Limited said, "HUB International is committed to professional development and is thrilled to partner with The Institutes to offer our brokers and account servicers a proven, effective learning curriculum. When it comes to advising our clients on the best risk management and benefit plan strategies, deep knowledge is the differentiator. We're excited to offer The Institutes valuable education solutions to our sales and service professionals."

Headquartered in Chicago, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so their clients are ready for tomorrow.

"Collaborating with great companies like HUB is at the core of what we do at The Institutes. Our focus is on educating, connecting, and elevating people in risk management and insurance. I'm excited to see this partnership grow," said Kate Horowitz, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Units at The Institutes.

The Institutes, a leading provider of risk management and insurance knowledge solutions, offer innovative education, research, networking, and career resources, including professional designations such as the CPCU® program, leadership programs, continuing education courses, events and conferences, associations, custom solutions, publications, and assessment tools.



CPCU is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

The Institutes Agent & Broker Group offers brokers, producers, and agency professionals at any stage in their career with the skills, knowledge, and education to grow a deeper understanding and mastery of the risk management and insurance. Our knowledge solutions include learning pathways and designations for every stage of a career, certificates and professional development programs, online courses, and continuing education opportunities.

CEU offers unparalleled value to licensed producers and adjusters in Property and Casualty and Life and Health insurance through our dynamic, on-demand continuing education courses approved in all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and Guam without state filing or hidden fees.

