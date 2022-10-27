MEMTECH introduces new automotive memory controller to further accelerate adoption of advanced driver assistance and intelligent edge technologies

MEMTECH introduces new automotive memory controller to further accelerate adoption of advanced driver assistance and intelligent edge technologies

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Premium IPs (PRNewswire)

News highlights:

MEMTECH introduces LPDDR5X Memory Controller as its safety-capable IP suitable for ADAS, Autonomous Vehicles, and intelligent edge applications

MEMTECH's LPDDR5X Memory Controller combined with its LPDDR5X High-performance Software Model provides architectural exploration & optimal performance solution for ADAS pipeline

A new hardware platform in the emulator will enable automotive workload exploration and safety testing on high-performance MEMTECH-based silicon ahead of commercialization

MEMTECH's LPDDR5X Memory Controller is hardware-evaluated to meet the Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL). The solution is part of MEMTECH's new portfolio of memory interface solution targeted for automotive functional safety based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 standard. In addition to these, LPDDR5X Memory Controller comes with an optional functional safety package including FMEA (Failure Mode and Effect Analysis).

MEMTECH's functional safety-evaluated LPDDR5X memory controller is fully compatible with advanced-driver assistance system (ADAS) technologies, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking systems, lane departure warning and blind spot detection systems. MEMTECH's LPDDR5X memory controller's high-performance, superior power efficiency and low latency provide the needed performance to keep pace with increasing demand of high-bandwidth of next generation automotive systems.

MEMTECH's low-power memory interface controller for automotive drives a greener transportation

As the adoption of ADAS and other autonomous technologies become mainstream, data capture, storage, and higher bandwidth become key for innovation. MEMTECH's LPDDR5X Controller addresses these challenges with increased in data access speeds and significant improvement in power efficiency, enabling fast decision making from a plethora of data sources including sensors, radar, lidar, hi-resolution imaging, 5G networking and image recognition. Support for LPDDR5X memories minimizes power consumption for both electric as well as conventional vehicles for a greener transportation.

Safety is paramount

Accompanied by extensive functional safety assurance, MEMTECH's LPDDR5X memory controller supports customers in conducting safety analysis during various system configurations. The hardware evaluation report verifies extensive safety analysis in strictest compliance with ISO 26262. LPDDR5X memory controller incorporates safety mechanisms to detect and control memory errors during operations, as well as provisions that can be implemented by system integrators to reduce risks.

About MEMTECH (California Memory Technologies Inc.)



MEMTECH is an industry leader in innovative memory interface solutions. Through our global brand-MEMTECH and our world class IP, we are transforming how the world processes information to enhance life. Our technology leadership is disrupting key market segments like mobile, client, consumer, automotive and networking. To learn more about us visit www.memtech.ai

@2022 California Memory Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. MEMTECH is the trademark of California Memory Technologies Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Mark L, contact@memtech.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MEMTECH