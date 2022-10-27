SunGas Renewables Inc. Announces Agreement with Arbor Renewable Gas™

Global leader in decarbonization announces order for its System 1000 syngas production package

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunGas Renewables Inc. ("SunGas"), a global provider of gasification systems for low-carbon fuel production, today announced an agreement with Arbor Renewable Gas,™ LLC ("Arbor Gas") for supply of its SunGas™ System 1000 technology and equipment package to Arbor Gas' Spindletop Renewable Gasoline Project located in Beaumont, Texas. SunGas is an outgrowth from GTI Energy, an organization advancing decarbonization through the economy-wide transformation of energy systems.

The cutting-edge Spindletop Project will utilize the System 1000 to convert sustainably sourced woody biomass into renewable synthesis gas for the production of approximately 345,000 barrels annually of renewable gasoline with a negative carbon intensity score. SunGas will supply Arbor Gas with the System 1000 design, equipment components, and services required to support the startup of the Spindletop Project in the second half of 2024.

"We are very pleased to make this important announcement today which marks a positive step forward for SunGas, Arbor Gas, and for decarbonization of transportation fuels. We have designed our System 1000 product line to be a cost-effective, dependable, and safe source of renewable synthesis gas for production of a wide range of biofuels," stated Robert Rigdon, CEO of SunGas. "We believe Arbor Gas has laid a strong foundation for growing their renewable fuels business and we are committed to supporting the company in this endeavor."

"The agreement announced today with SunGas marks the construction kickoff of our Spindletop Renewable Gasoline project," said Timothy E. Vail, CEO of Arbor Renewable Gas. "The proven SunGas System 1000 product line fits well with our strategy to modularize our renewable fuels production unit such that we can realize cost and schedule benefits as we deploy additional trains of renewable fuels production at our Beaumont and Louisiana sites."

Under the terms of the agreement, SunGas will supply the System 1000 to Arbor Gas including gasification technology, process design, and the major equipment systems such as wood waste feeding, gasifier reactor, fines separation, ash removal, tar conversion, syngas cooling, and syngas filtration. Additionally, SunGas is providing training and technical services during construction, commissioning, and startup. The package also includes conventional equipment warranties and a guarantee for syngas performance.

About SunGas Renewables

SunGas is a global clean energy and technology solutions company providing proven technology systems that transform sustainably sourced renewable feedstocks such as wood waste into hydrogen and carbon monoxide – the building blocks necessary for large-scale production of renewable fuels. SunGas has developed its System 1000 product line for renewable synthesis gas production needed for manufacturing hydrogen and renewable biofuels such as gasoline, diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and marine shipping fuels. SunGas is taking a leading role in decarbonization and offers its System 1000 to third parties for hydrogen and biofuels production while also developing and investing in low-carbon biofuels businesses.

SunGas Renewables Inc. was established in 2019 as a subsidiary of GTI International and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.sungasrenewables.com

About Arbor Renewable Gas™

The mission of Arbor Renewable Gas is to build a portfolio of cost-effective, safe, and reliable woody biomass to negative carbon renewable gasoline, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable marine fuels, and renewable hydrogen plants around the world. With an initial focus on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, Arbor Gas brings a unique blend of management, financing, technology, and project execution skills to successfully advance its vision of clean, low-carbon transportation fuels utilizing our existing infrastructure, vehicles, ships and aircraft. Arbor Renewable Gas is backed by EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners, and Mercuria Energy, and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.arborgas.com or contact info@arborgas.com

About EnCap Investments L.P.

Since 1988, EnCap Investments has been the leading provider of venture capital to the independent sector of the U.S. energy industry. The firm has raised 22 institutional investment funds totaling approximately $38 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. For more information, visit www.encapinvestments.com.

