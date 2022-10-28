Nomination Committee of Medivir appointed

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq: MVIR) (Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the nomination committee now has been appointed ahead of the Annual General Meeting in May 2023.

According to an AGM resolution, the Nomination Committee 2022-2023 should consist of representatives of at least the three largest shareholders at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and the Chairman of the Board.

Work on composing the Nomination Committee is now completed, and this year's Nomination Committee consists of:

Karl Tobieson (Chairman), appointed by Linc AB

Richard Torgerson, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds

Anders Hallberg, appointed by HealthInvest Partners

Uli Hacksell, Chairman of the Board, Medivir AB

The Annual General Meeting of Medivir will be held on Thursday May 4, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Phone: +46 (0)8 5468 3100

E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

