Ending Pandemics Releases First Global Interactive Map of Communities Using Innovation to Detect Outbreaks Faster

Participatory Surveillance programs gain traction worldwide in early outbreak detection and response

SAN FRANCISCO and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the growing success of innovations in disease detection, Ending Pandemics today released the One Health Participatory Surveillance Map. This interactive, web-based, comprehensive compilation of systems enlisting direct participation from the public was previewed at the 4th International Workshop on Participatory Surveillance in Phnom Penh, and represents 60 systems in 41 countries. The new map is located online at www.endingpandemics.org.

The One Health Participatory Surveillance Map is an online, interactive compilation of systems that enlist direct participation from the public in disease outbreak detection. It was created by SF-based nonprofit Ending Pandemics. (PRNewswire)

Participatory surveillance has emerged as a promising approach to rapidly detecting and verifying disease outbreaks.

Participatory surveillance (PS) programs provide community members a way to report abnormal health events in their families, animals and local environment. Within PS programs, a chicken farmer in Thailand, a World Cup soccer fan in Brazil, a mother in Cambodia, and a student in NYC are all examples of the millions of citizens who have helped detect and report questionable health circumstances in their communities, using basic phone, photo, and text technologies to aid in outbreak detection and community awareness. The users of the PS systems receive direct feedback in the form of health information, real time maps of similar illnesses in their locality, and during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, what to do to keep safe.

The new PS systems map reflects the broad and increasing interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health – an approach commonly known as One Health – and organizes programs by different health sectors and countries.

"Ending Pandemics is a visionary team creating exemplary outbreak surveillance tools and systems now in use by health agencies at national and regional levels across the globe," said Dr. Larry Brilliant, distinguished epidemiologist and CEO of Pandefense Advisory. "The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need for innovation in rapid detection. This new map of participatory surveillance systems is poised to serve as a fundamental resource to the vast expansion of global disease detection in the years ahead."

Participatory surveillance has emerged as a promising approach to rapidly detecting and verifying outbreaks, with growing recognition of its success. Three such examples include:

The World Health Organization Innovation for Health Impact challenge prize, awarded in 2022 to Cambodia's Hotline 115 system, which was credited for identifying 90% of the early COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Trinity Challenge Grand Prize, awarded in 2021 to Thailand's Participatory One Health Disease Detection program, working with thousands of farmers to identify and stop avian-based outbreaks early.

The Pierre Faber Foundations Global South e-Health Observatory prize, awarded in 2019 to AfyaData in Tanzania for its innovative digital disease surveillance app, enabling people in communities to report potential infectious disease outbreaks in humans and animals. AfyaData also was recognized in the "Heroes in the Field" series by Bill Gates .

Dr. Mark Smolinski, epidemiologist and president of Ending Pandemics, said, "Speed is of the essence in disease prevention and control, and as the COVID-19 pandemic showed us, our global surveillance needs to be faster and stronger. Communities directly reporting symptoms of illness or adverse events are earlier to detect and faster to respond to health crises. We have invested in partnerships on five continents to expand participatory surveillance, hoping to inspire communities in every country across the globe for true pandemic prevention."

About The One Health Participatory Surveillance Interactive Map

Ending Pandemics envisions a world where all people in all countries participate in early disease detection openly and freely, and where currently operating systems inspire and generate more interest in participatory surveillance. The organization created the interactive map as a resource that is freely available to support and engage communities to be a part of this greater movement. The map is designed to allow additional systems to be incorporated as they emerge, maintaining its value as an up-to-date global resource.

The objectives of the map are to:

Illustrate the expanse of participatory surveillance across the globe

Showcase the utilization of this innovative approach in One Health

Provide key metrics for each system, including contact information

Foster connection and collaboration among communities deploying participatory surveillance systems

About Ending Pandemics

San Francisco-based Ending Pandemics is a nonprofit organization that provides scientific, technical and catalytic funding to find outbreaks faster in emerging disease hotspots. An innovator in community engagement, cross-sector/cross-border collaboration, and expanding epidemic intelligence, Ending Pandemics partners closely with local governments, citizens, private sector partners, and human, animal, and environmental health workforces. For more information, visit www.endingpandemics.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ending Pandemics