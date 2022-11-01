Ambetter of Tennessee Adds 14 Counties in Tennessee to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

Through Jan. 15, 2023, Tennessee residents statewide can enroll in Ambetter of Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Tennessee is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. In 2023, Ambetter of Tennessee will be available to Tennessee residents statewide through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville.

Ambetter of Tennessee is offering a new product, Ambetter Health Select, with an affordable monthly premium and a selective network of healthcare providers and hospitals. Ascension Medical Group is joining the Ambetter Health provider network as part of Ambetter Health Select, providing Nashville residents with additional options for convenient and quality care.

Ambetter of Tennessee offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Tennessee provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter of Tennessee website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards copays

Ambetter of Tennessee has been serving Tennessee since 2019 and currently serves more than 55,000 members across its Ambetter plans.

Tennessee residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Tennessee or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofTennessee.com.

About Ambetter of Tennessee

Ambetter of Tennessee serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Tennessee is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.ambetteroftennessee.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Ambetter of Tennessee