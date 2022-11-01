Chenery Compliance Group Announces the Hire of Three Additional Senior Professionals

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenery Compliance Group (CCG), a leading and independent institutional quality boutique provider of Chief Compliance Officer solutions to wealth managers, institutional managers, private funds, and registered funds, today announced the addition of three senior compliance professionals to the firm's team. Andrea Lyle, Michael Mann, and Moira Donovan will lead and support client engagements. They will join a deep and seasoned CCG leadership team, allowing the firm to meet strong demand for its compliance outsource services and to maintain its commitment to help protect clients from regulatory risk so they can focus on investing and business building.

Andrea Lyle joins with nearly 10 years of compliance experience formerly as a Director with Hardin Compliance (now Foreside/ACA Group) where she led the customization and implementation of comprehensive compliance programs for advisers managing private funds, mutual funds, and retail accounts. Ms. Lyle started her compliance career with PNC Bank as a Compliance Program Specialist. She holds a B.S. from Wheeling Jesuit University and a J.D. from Duquesne University of School of Law.

Michael Mann has over 10 years of experience in the investment management industry, focused on developing and managing effective in-house compliance programs for an asset manager and a fund complex. Most recently Mr. Mann provided compliance program leadership for the CCO at CenterSquare Investment Management, building and maintaining a best-in-class compliance program for the $14 billion real asset investment manager. He also served in Corporate Compliance at Nationwide Funds Group, an investment adviser to open-end investment companies and exchange traded funds. Mr. Mann graduated from West Chester University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Finance.

Moira Donovan has over 20 years of experience implementing comprehensive compliance programs as Compliance Officer for Founders Financial Securities, a registered investment adviser and FINRA broker-dealer, and previously as Chief Compliance Officer for SC&H Financial Advisors and for DSC Advisory, a subsidiary of Daiwa Capital Markets. Ms. Donovan held senior compliance officer roles with Legg Mason focused on investment adviser and broker-dealer compliance and regulatory affairs. Ms. Donovan earned an MBA and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University in Maryland.

"The addition of Andrea, Michael and Moira is a win for our clients, who count on our best-in-class compliance programs, including serving as Chief Compliance Officer," said Thomas De Cain, CCG's Co-Founding Partner. "Each of our new colleagues has an extensive regulatory and operational background, has worked inhouse at investment firms, and are keenly aware of both the regulatory requirements and the business implications of implementing compliance programs."

Stefanie Little, CCG's Co-Founding Partner, added "As our reputation and client base has grown, we've attracted and retained seasoned compliance professionals. We appeal to those professionals who thrive in our institutional quality boutique model. We are independent, hands-on and collaborative, technically and practically forward-looking, and passionate about delivering superior support for all of our long-term client relationships."

