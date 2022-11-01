Fifth Eye Announces Andrew Malcolmson as new President & CEO

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Eye™, a leading provider of real-time AI-based clinical analytics today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Andrew Malcolmson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Andrew replaces Jen Baird who founded and led Fifth Eye from conception through product development, FDA clearance, and initial commercial release of their Analytic for Hemodynamic Instability (AHI) System.

Malcolmson is a proven healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience growing medical and dental technology businesses, including both with large public companies (Covidien/Medtronic, Danaher) as well as start-up and private equity-owned organizations. Prior to joining Fifth Eye, Malcolmson was the General Manager of the Intra Oral Scanning (IOS) business unit at Carestream Dental where he recently led the $600M carve-out and sale of the business to Envista Holdings Corp.

"Andrew has extensive experience in building partnerships that deliver strategic sales growth," Robert Kline, Executive Chairman, Fifth Eye, said. "Healthcare is drowning in data that does not deliver on the promise to improve patient outcomes and lower cost. Andrew will lead Fifth Eye to become the industry source that brings intelligence to data to inform better clinical decisions."

"I am looking forward to supporting the Fifth Eye team in building upon the tremendous achievements to date, and accelerating the quest to become the leading AI-based Clinical Decision Support company in the market. Starting with delivering the AHI solution both directly to end users as well as through our solution partners, our goal is to ensure that all patients and caregivers that can benefit have access to the clinical insights it provides," said Malcolmson, who holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Ottawa and a Master of Science in aerospace engineering from the University of Florida.

The AHI System is FDA-cleared medical device software designed to meet clinicians' need to identify patient hemodynamic status and trajectory – ahead of vital signs – allowing for early awareness, increased vigilance, and early intervention. Additionally, the AHI System facilitates reduced lengths of stay by augmenting clinicians' judgment with objective, validated information to support timely step-down or discharge decisions.

About Fifth Eye Inc.

Fifth Eye, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company that develops intuitive, real-time clinical analytics based on physiologic waveforms to improve outcomes and reduce costs. The AHI System™ is the first and only FDA-cleared clinical decision support software that continuously predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability earlier than vital signs. AI-powered AHI extracts information embedded in a Lead II ECG signal alone – no manual or other inputs required. Fifth Eye's machine-learning technology is licensed from the University of Michigan. For more information, please visit fiftheye.com

