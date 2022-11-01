MIM Software Inc. Receives Health Canada Approval for AI Auto-Contouring Software

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today it has received approval from Health Canada for its AI auto-contouring solution, Contour ProtégéAI™.

Health Canada has approved Contour ProtégéAI™ AI auto-contouring software, for quicker simulation to treatment times.

Contour ProtégéAI seamlessly integrates into any department's workflow and can be rapidly implemented into virtually any environment via local deployment. User feedback and a determination to continuously improve AI auto-contouring were key drivers in developing the product.

"Clinics are under continual pressure to improve practices while navigating time constraints," said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. "The introduction of Contour ProtégéAI in Canada will play a critical role in reducing the burden of contouring and help clinics achieve improved consistency and quicker simulation to treatment times."

Auto-contouring is an ideal use case for AI because it is one of the most time-consuming clinical tasks. Contour ProtégéAI pushes the capabilities of AI auto-contouring forward with dynamic deep learning algorithms.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

To learn more about Contour ProtégéAI, click here .

