New PetSmart Data Reveals Over Half of Pet Parents Spend More Time Shopping for Pets than for Some Family Members

PetSmart unveils new unique holiday gift ideas for pets and pet parents alike ahead of the holiday season

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is helping pet parents check a few furry friends off their gifting list with toys, treats, festive decor and ways to bond with their pets over the holiday season.

New data1 from PetSmart reveals pets play a special part in holiday planning, from dedicated gift-giving to spending extra quality time together throughout the season. To ease gifting stressors for pet parents, PetSmart has pulled together the can't-miss picks for pets of all shapes and sizes to make the holidays all the more merry and bright.

Pawliday Season by the Numbers

According to a new survey1 by PetSmart, pets are a crucial consideration for pet parents when planning for the holidays, with 87 percent of respondents intending to carve out special time to bond with their pets and 82 percent saying it doesn't feel like the holiday season without their pets by their side.

When it comes to gift-giving, nearly all pet parents (83 percent) are very likely to buy a gift for their pet, and more than half (54 percent) say they would spend more time shopping for their pets than for some family members. And keep an eye out for new companions under the tree, as 35 percent of pet parents plan to gift a new pet to someone else or add one to their household.

"The holidays have a way of making us feel extra special, so it's only natural that we want our pets to feel special, too," said Stacia Andersen, executive vice president and chief customer officer for PetSmart. "By doing anything for pets during this most wonderful time of year, we're really just helping pet parents share the joy of the season with their furry, winged and scaly family members."

Santa's Pet Picks

The most festive gifts for pets are at PetSmart this season, with top picks across a wide range of categories, including:

Give the Gift of Pampering

Many shoppers prefer to gift experiences rather than tangible items, and that mindset extends to pets as well. A day at the spa salon can have pets looking and feeling their best this holiday season, and almost half of pet parents (48 percent) plan to take their pets to the groomer ahead of holiday gatherings.

For those looking to go the extra jolly mile, PetSmart salons now offer a holiday add-on Holiday Package that includes a premium shampoo, conditioner and cologne spritz, a choice of a holiday-themed bandana, a delicious holiday dog cookie and a coupon book with $200 in discounts and savings.

The Salon Holiday Special is available while supplies last through Dec. 31, 2022. Pet age, health and vaccination requirements apply. Appointments are subject to availability. See store associate for details.

For more information on deals, gifts and other holiday happenings at PetSmart, including ways to shop and ways to give back, visit petsmart.com .

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated

over

10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

1The PetSmart Fall Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. pet owners ages 18 and over, between Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. This data has been weighted to ensure accurate representation of U.S. pet owners.

