Wondr Medical CEO: We're transforming the way doctors collaborate and how they harness data

Wondr Medical CEO, Dr. Justin Davies set to speak at the world's premier tech conference, Web Summit.

The keynote will focus on connecting and sharing data within healthcare to help create better patient outcomes.

With over 200,000 members , Wondr Medical is aiding medical discovery, education and collaboration in the healthcare community.

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Justin Davies, CEO of Wondr Medical, whose mission is to improve patient outcomes by building the world's most connected medical community, is a keynote speaker at Web Summit on Friday 4th November at 10:54 AM. Dr. Davies, formerly a clinical academic and consultant interventional cardiologist at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, will be speaking about how his encrypted software platform is changing the way doctors and other healthcare professionals collaborate and share knowledge.

To advance global health, clinical collaboration amongst the world's most knowledgeable physicians is imperative. Dr Davies' keynote will address some of the challenges of sharing healthcare knowledge and data in today's digitally-connected world and highlight how Wondr Medical is facilitating seamless and secure exchanges between doctors, surgeons, cardiologists and other healthcare specialists that are ultimately helping to create better patient outcomes.

Dr Davies ultimately believes Wondr Medical is changing the way healthcare professionals can use and interpret data.

He explains: "Ensuring the medical community has a safe and dedicated social media platform for the sharing and storing of data is fundamental for the future of online medical collaboration. Our data points have never been more disjointed, and we aren't utilising or harnessing the true potential of our collective data and knowledge as medical professionals.

"Our mission is simple. We are here to solve this. Wondr Medical exists to connect the global health community to each other. Encouraging collaboration that aids discovery, and ultimately helps medical professionals help more patients around the world."

Wondr Medical safely brings together medical professionals and its supporting industries, to aid collaboration, communication, and learning, via an encrypted and HIPAA compliant web and mobile software platform. The company closed its seed funding round of £12 million earlier this year. The seed funding round was co-led by Advent Life Sciences and Sonder Capital with participation from existing shareholders. The secure platform now has over 200,000 registered healthcare members.

Wondr Medical is currently being used in a broad range of settings and specialties globally, including clinical trials, medical education, advisory boards, and healthcare discussion groups, as well as knowledge-sharing between medical communities such as for referrals or second opinions.

"We are very much a professional network, where the medical community comes for professional discussions and to share information in a closed and secure environment," Dr. Davies explains. "Our users are safe in the knowledge that their communications are secure and always will be secure – we will not sell your data. "

About Wondr Medical

Wondr Medical is the platform for medical discovery, built around healthcare professionals. We believe medical knowledge starts with curiosity. From breakthrough research to advances in best practice, from meeting collaborators to learning from mentors and peers - it all starts with the drive to discover more. Wondr Medical exists to drive and feed that curiosity, pushing medicine forward, for medics and patients everywhere. Our mission is to accelerate medical learning and discovery by creating the world's most connected medical network. Find out more here .

Biography

Dr Justin Davies, MD, PhD, is a cardiologist, inventor and serial entrepreneur. After inventing iFR, a computational technique for detection of coronary artery disease commercialised by Philips in over 10,000 hospitals around the world, he realised the urgent need for an online platform to improve communications between the medical community around the world. Wondr Medical was founded to address this need, and to provide an integrated tool to facilitate safe and secure communications of medical or educational information. Now, Wondr Medical is revolutionising the way in which the medical community access data. Through building network infrastructure between different data streams and providers, removing barriers to access, and developing tools for better networking, Wondr Medical continues to pioneer and innovate to help improve global healthcare for all through better communications.

