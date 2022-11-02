ChurnZero earns GreenPlaces certification for commitment to sustainability

Remote-first Customer Success company emits just 29 cars' worth of carbon per year, independent assessment by carbon management experts reveals

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has earned GreenPlaces' certification for taking action to become more sustainable and reduce its environmental impact. The company's carbon assessment, undertaken as part of its certification, reveals ChurnZero's carbon footprint to be just 136.7 metric tons of Co2—or the equivalent of the emissions released by 29 gasoline-powered cars driven for a year, an extremely low footprint given the scale of ChurnZero's business and employee headcount. ChurnZero will continue to work with GreenPlaces, a leading sustainability platform, to verify and reduce its carbon emissions in the years ahead.

ChurnZero certified by GreenPlaces (PRNewswire)

As a remote-first company, ChurnZero exemplifies the lower carbon footprint of a business with reduced commuting and office-associated emissions, and reduced office-associated waste such as paper, printer ink, water and single-use plastics. It is headquartered in a walkable area of downtown Washington, D.C, with easy access to public transportation.

To earn GreenSpaces certification, companies are required to obtain an accurate carbon assessment, take action to reduce their environmental impact and exercise transparency around all climate activity. ChurnZero's base-year assessment by GreenPlaces follows GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions from direct operations, purchased electricity and indirect sources.

"ChurnZero's values of community, ownership and partnership mean that we lead by example when it comes to safeguarding the environment," said You Mon Tsang, co-founder and CEO, ChurnZero. "Learning our emissions and committing to lowering them further is a critical step in our sustainability journey. We're proud to demonstrate that a fast-growing company can also be a good corporate citizen and by keeping our footprint at this elite low level."

ChurnZero's drive to reduce its environmental impact comes at a time of growth and expansion for the company. In the past year, ChurnZero has doubled its staff, launched its first international headquarters in Amsterdam and announced its Sydney, Australia office, which will open by the end of 2022 to support clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company's GreenPlaces certification is the latest in a series of recognitions including the 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for corporate social responsibility, the 2022 SaaS Award for Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product and two APPEALIE awards recognizing "customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results."

Read the ChurnZero sustainability assessment and plan.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, enterprise-class Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

