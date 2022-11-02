Electrify Expo Austin Set to Be Largest EV Demo Event of the 2022 Season

Electrify Expo Austin at COTA, November 12 & 13 Nearly Sold Out

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, closes out its 2022 U.S. tour on November 12 and 13 in Austin, Texas. The final event of 2022 will host its largest crowd yet and expects to record more than 20,000 test rides among top EV brands globally. From electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in EV charging technology, attendees can ride, drive and demo the latest in electric mobility. Electrify Expo also offers battery-powered fun in the Hover-1 Kids Zone, where Lone Star kids with the need for speed can test electric go-karts, e-scooters, and more.

Electrify Expo Austin will feature two new experiences, Electrify Show Off and Electrify Speed Shop. Electrify Show Off is expected to be one of the nation's largest displays of customized electric vehicles and will be prominently featured at Electrify Expo's 2023 schedule of events. This year's Austin event will feature a few of the hottest custom creations to date. EV enthusiasts can submit their vehicles for display at www.electrifyexpo.com/showoff.

Electrify Speed Shop is an interactive display where EVs will be modified live for attendees throughout the two-day event. An experienced team from Austin Auto Finishes will transform an EV from stock to modified in a behind-the-scenes experience, including a color change vehicle wrap, full vehicle tint, along with tire, wheel, and suspension upgrades from show open on Saturday to show close at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Electrify Expo has grown in size and popularity, and the Austin event is nearly sold out. Please visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/austin to get your tickets today.

WHAT: Electrify Expo: The largest electric vehicle festival and

testing grounds in North America

WHO: (Sample Companies) BMW, Lexus, Kia, Lucid, Polestar, Volkswagen, Volvo,

LiveWire, Volcon, Aventon, JackRabbit, Specialized, Razor, UBCO, Hover-1,

Radio Flyer, Bridgestone, Yokohama, and many others

WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, November 12 & 13

TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day

WHERE: Circuit of the Americas

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

Austin, TX 78617

TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/austin

Media Registration and ticketing at: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

