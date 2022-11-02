Fathom Holdings to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 16

CARY, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 16 in Nashville.

Joshua Harley, Fathom's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. CT. Harley and Fregenal will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on Fathom's investor relations website at www.FathomInc.com, and will be archived on the site for 90 days.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

