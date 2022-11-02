HITEC Recognizes IBM as 2022 Corporation of the Year During Annual HITEC Awards Gala

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM has been selected as the 2022 Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) Corporation of the Year for their exemplary leadership and commitment to HITEC and the Hispanic community.

IBM has been a committed HITEC partner and champion since 2020, with unwavering dedication to advancing of Hispanic leaders in technology and promoting a more diverse and inclusive workforce across the industry. The HITEC partnership is led by Jesus Mantas, Global Managing Partner of Business Transformation Services in IBM Consulting, and HITEC Board Member.

IBM is recognized for its proven track record of commitment to the Hispanic Community through the creation and implementation of impactful initiatives that support the attraction and development of Hispanic talent at all levels of the talent pipeline.

"We are proud to recognize IBM for their commitment and dedication to HITEC and our broader mission," said HITEC President Omar Duque. "IBM has been an exemplary leader and a true partner in our work. We look forward to continuing on this important journey together."

HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

Every year, HITEC recognizes an organization that contributes to the advancement of technology while demonstrating proactive leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion. HITEC is proud to recognize IBM as Corporation of the Year for 2022.

"At HITEC, we are so honored and proud to work with IBM on a mission to elevate Hispanics from the Classroom to the Boardroom," said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., HITEC Board Chair. "IBM is the example of walking the talk and we are so proud to have them as this year's "Partner of the Year". Mil gracias, IBM!"

"IBM is extraordinarily grateful to HITEC for being recognized as the 2022 Corporation of Year," said Darío Gil, IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research. "IBM recognizes the need, and opportunity, for better representation and investment in the next generation of diverse leaders in STEM fields across corporate America. We strive to unleash the extraordinary talent of the Hispanic community and we are committed to make this a reality."

IBM will be recognized with this prestigious accolade during the HITEC Awards Gala on November 2, 2022. HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

